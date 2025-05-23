Why was Gavin Adcock arrested? Country music star's career explored in wake of recent charges in Tennessee

Country singer Gavin Adcock was reportedly taken into custody on May 21, 2025, after being charged with reckless driving and violation of open container laws. According to a report by People, the arrest happened in Wilson County, Tennessee, during the night hours on Wednesday, May 21.
Soon, the artist's mugshot went viral, and he was spotted with a smile on his face. The arrest report was additionally obtained by Country Central. As per an update mentioned on the legal document, Adcock was out of prison at 4:34 a.m.
The document disclosed that Gavin Adcock’s arrest was conducted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Furthermore, the report claimed that the musician was released on May 22, 2025, and his bond amount was set at $1,000 for the reckless driving charge.
Gavin Adcock has been arrested on another occasion: Legal issues, career, and more
The artist was previously involved in a similar situation. Although Gavin did not disclose anything about where he was exactly arrested, he had shared a post through X (formerly Twitter) in June 2023, and wrote,
“Went to jail one time because of a suspended license, sat in there for 10 hours and made friends with my cell mates.”
The official website of the record label Warner Music Nashville says that Gavin Adcock developed an interest in music during his high school days. He began writing the lyrics at the time and has released several singles that left a positive impression on the audience over the years.
According to the biography on Gavin’s self-titled official website, Adcock spent his childhood at the cattle farm owned by his family members. Furthermore, he even aimed to ride bulls for the bull riding organization called Professional Bull Riders. He used to play football at Georgia Southern University and discontinued playing the game after a knee injury around three years ago.
Back in 2021, he released his first single Ain’t No Cure. The same year, Gavin Adcock appeared for an interview with WSAV-TV, saying that he decided to shift his passion for football into music. He mentioned during the conversation that he wanted to think about how he would be impacted if he could not play football anymore. Adcock further stated,
“I wrote a song back in 2016. I was a senior in high school. I don’t know; it just felt like it was a good time now to let it out.”
He has continued accumulating a huge fan base with more songs in the last few years. The list includes titles like A Cigarette, Four Leaf Clover, Sober, and more. Furthermore, his debut album, Actin’ Up Again, came out last year.
Gavin Adcock is also active on Instagram with around 400,000 followers, where he shares posts related to his upcoming projects and tours.