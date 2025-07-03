Was Kanye West’s visa canceled over his Hitler-themed song?

Kanye West has been blocked from entering Australia, and Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke shared the reason why. In an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the Australian immigration minister said that they have canceled Kanye's visa following the release of his Heil Hitler song.

Burke said that the infamous rapper had been visiting the country for a long time and had made "a lot of offensive comments." However, the decision to review his visa status and ban him from entering Australia came after he released the controversial Heil Hitler track in May 2025. Talking about the decision, he told ABC:

"He's made a lot of offensive comments, but my officials looked at again once he released the Heil Hitler song, and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia."

Burke said that the visa Kanye has applied for wasn't for concerts, but a "lower-level" one. That said, immigration officials still decided to look into it, with Burke adding:

"You're going to have a song and promote that sort of N*zism, we don't need that in Australia."

According to The Mirror, Kanye West was reportedly planning a trip to the country to visit his wife Bianca Censori's family. However, with his visa application revoked, it would not be possible for him to enter the country. That said, it was unclear if Kanye West had been banned from Australia temporarily or permanently.

Kanye West is returning to Shanghai for a summer concert after 16 years

Kanye West may not be entering Australia anytime soon after his visa was canceled, but he announced on Saturday, June 27, 2025, that China can expect his presence onstage. The rapper shared on X that he has scheduled a concert at the Shanghai Stadium on July 12.

Expand Tweet

The stadium reportedly sits 72,000 people, and it will mark the Donda artist's first return to Shanghai after stopping there during his Glow in the Dark world tour. At the time, he performed at the Hongkou Football Stadium.

With that said, Kanye West performed for his Chinese fans not long ago, during a concert in Haikou in September 2024. According to The Guardian, despite skipping major cities in the country, his 2024 Haikou concert clocked in over 42,000 tickets sold within minutes.

As for his upcoming Shanghai concert, Kanye's performance will likely be a blend of his career-spanning hits, as it's a one-day event only. The show has already piqued fan interest, with thousands of fans marking their interest in seeing the upcoming concert on the ticket website. According to Shanghai Daily, ticket sales for Kanye West's upcoming show opened on July 2, 2025, at 7:13 pm local time.

Kanye is also set to perform at the Rubicon Festival in Slovakia from July 18 to July 20 before flying to Seoul for a concert at the Incheon Munhak Stadium on July 27. In Slovakia, he's scheduled to perform alongside Offset, Ken Carson, and Sheck Wes.

Kanye West was recently featured in a song called Diddy Free, released by Sean "Diddy" Combs' son, King Combs, as part of his EP, Never Stop. Kanye's eldest daughter, North, is also credited in one of the EP's tracks, Lonely Roads.

