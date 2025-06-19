"Sounds like a luxury vacation with extra steps!" — Internet reacts to Kanye West and Bianca reportedly checking into a mental health facility

On Tuesday, June 17, RadarOnline reported that Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, secretly checked into a mental health facility on an island off the coast of Spain. According to the media outlet, the facility, called The Balance Rehab Clinic, is situated on the island of Mallorca. The news has since gone viral on social media.

Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

Dr. FeelingsxFree @ chudunno_me LINK $170K a week for Kanye and Bianca to "fix" their heads? Sounds like a luxury vacation with extra steps! 🤔 Is this PR spin or are they really unraveling? Kanye’s Diddy trial cameo screams chaos—bet they’re hiding more than they’re healing. Spill the tea, X! 🍵

Some netizens speculated that Kanye West's admission to rehab was linked to his recent courtroom visit in Diddy's ongoing s*x trafficking trial. For the unversed, the Donda rapper visited the Manhattan federal court last week, on June 11, where he watched the broadcast of Combs' trial from a private overflow room for about 40 minutes.

"10 mins at the Diddy trial was enough to get him into rehab," commented an X user.

"Are they going to plead insanity because a bunch of people think they are the other celebrity couple that was mentioned during the Diddy trial," questioned another.

"Kanye was at the diddy trial and decided to turn his life around," added a third user.

"making a bag off people who got issues mentally is the real problem," wrote a netizen.

Meanwhile, others supported Ye's decision to check into a mental health facility to "better himself."

"It’s good to see kanye doing everything to better himself," posted an X user.

"When the world gets too loud, even billionaires need silence. This move shows they’re seeking healing, not headlines. Sometimes peace is worth more than publicity," one commented.

"They could have paid me 170k per week to tell them they crazy as hell," commented one netizen.

Kanye West could be checking into a mental health facility to justify his latest actions, a source claims

According to RadarOnline, Kanye West's check-in at the rehabilitation center in Mallorca follows his series of controversial, racist rants on X in recent months. Some of his tweets praised H*tler, while in others he called himself a N*zi.

In other tweets, West criticized various celebrity artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift. The Love Story singer even responded to Ye's defamatory and s*xually explicit tweets by taking legal action and filing a cease and desist order against him, MSN reported.

More recently, there have also been rumors of a divorce between Ye and Bianca. A source told RadarOnline that the timing of Kanye West's visit to The Balance seems suspicious.

"He's bleeding money and credibility.. He needs to prove to fans and the corporate partners he has left that he was off his rocker when spewing such filth, and going to rehab seems like just what the doctor ordered – literally," the source claimed.

Earlier this year (in February 2025), Ye posted about a misdiagnosis of his mental health on social media. He was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but he was actually suffering from autism. According to West, it was Bianca who helped him get rediagnosed, claiming that his symptoms didn't match someone with bipolar disorder, The Guardian reports.

Last month, on May 8, Kanye West released a controversial song titled Heil H*tler on X independently, which sparked widespread outrage online because of its anti-Semitic lyrics. The song faced bans across several platforms as well as in some countries.

