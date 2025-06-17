“Just delay it and release it when it’s done”- Netizens react as Kanye West provides update on rollout schedule for songs from upcoming album Bully

Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, provided an update on his upcoming album Bully, which will drop in three parts, starting June 16, 2025. Fans of the rapper have been waiting for the album's release for a long time.

The rapper previously announced that Bully would be released on June 15, which was Father's Day, and Ye's son, North West's birthday as well. However, the album wasn't released on Sunday, as previously announced.

That being said, now NFR Podcast has announced that the rapper will release Bully in three parts. Five songs were set to be released on June 16, five will be released on June 17, and the remaining on June 18. They shared a chat with the rapper, where he wrote:

“Releasing 5 of the songs 2nt, another 5 2mrw and then more the next day. Still working on the album.”

Fans online have now reacted to this, with one X user writing that they wanted a "good album," not an "unfinished album like V2."

"Bro just delay it and release it when it’s done no one wants to hear unfinished album like V2 we want a good album."

"Releasing pieces of the album on different days is definitely on brand lol only artist who could turn a delay or an unfinished album into a new way of releasing lol," another commented.

"Kanye please delay we don’t wanna hear ts," another user wrote.

Many fans are eagerly waiting for the album to drop as well and many said that they "need more Kanye music."

"I SPEAK FOR EVERYONE WHEN I SAY TS, WE NEED MORE KANYE MUSIC," a fan said.

"I really hope that he will drop Highs and Lows and White lines first. Those two songs are really good in my opinion," another user commented.

"ONLY reason I want this album out is because its probably gonna have atleast one good song, just like how vultures 1 had a few i fw. Otherwise, album prolly gonna be mid or worse," another user explained.

Notably, Kanye West did not drop the first five songs of Bully on June 16.

When Kanye West announced Bully will drop on June 15

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven (Image Source: Getty)

Kanye West, aka Ye, dropped his studio album, Cuck, on April 2, 2025. Soon after, he shifted his focus toward other things, including Bully. He announced on May 23, 2025, that the new album would be released on June 15 during an appearance on Sneako's stream.

"The Bully album is coming out on June 15," he said (via Hot New Hip Hop). "We sold vinyl, though. We just haven't made them yet. That sh*t is like, 30,000 units or something like that. [...] How do I beat the game? You don't beat the game by buying it. I think what I should do is do the opposite... Just put my sh*t up and... It's like you say, perception is reality."

Notably, Ye also seemed to forget about the album during an interaction with a friend on June 14.

However, he does remember it, as can be seen in his interactions later on. He also released a 32-second snippet on June 15, which could be from a song from Bully, as per the NFR Podcast.

