"Everyone just wanted to know where Kanye was": TMZ correspondent describes "absolute chaos" that broke out after Kanye West attended Diddy's trial

American rapper Ye, who previously went by Kanye West, made a brief appearance at Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial on June 13, 2025. Combs is being tried at a federal courthouse in Manhattan on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Ye arrived at the courthouse after 11 am and was reportedly greeted by Combs and Kim Porter's child Christian Combs after he got out of his car. A TMZ correspondent Jacob Wasserman was present outside the court that day and described Kanye's appearance in detail. The correspondent noted that it was chaotic when the rapper arrived at the courthouse.

"So when Kanye showed up, it was absolute chaos," Jacob said in a video that was uploaded on YouTube by TMZ.

In the video, Wasserman explained that everyone pulled out their phones to film Ye as he walked through the security line with Christian and one of Diddy's attorneys. The TMZ correspondent entered the courthouse shortly after but claimed that Combs was nowhere to be seen.

He also said that people expected Ye to be in the overflow room, a secondary room where attendees and reporters watch the trial on a TV screen. However, he never showed up there either.

"Throughout this whole time, it was like a big game of hide and go seek. There are all these people coming in and out, looking for Kanye," Jacob stated.

Wasserman continued explaining that at one point, one of Diddy's attorneys, Nicole Westmoreland, "came in and did like a sweep" of the area, trying to find Ye. The correspondent and his colleagues eventually discovered that Kanye had gone to a "private overflow room" to watch the trial, and speculated that Ye was there for 8 to 10 minutes before heading out. According to Wasserman, it's unclear if Ye was alone or with people.

The TMZ correspondent also speculated that Ye may have originally planned to enter the courtroom to "create a whole spectacle" and surprise Sean Combs, but it didn't happen. Meanwhile, outside the court, everyone was more interested in spotting Ye than the trial.

"Everyone just wanted to know where Kanye was and was running through the courthouse, going to the cafeteria, running through the halls," Jacob continued.

It is worth noting that in a YouTube video uploaded to her channel on June 14, 2025, Melanie King discussed Ye's appearance at the trial. In the 30-minute 24-second-long video, she spoke about how Kanye was supposedly in one of the overflow rooms.

More about Kanye West's brief appearance at Sean "Diddy" Combs's trial

The 48-year-old rapper arrived wearing an all-white denim outfit with back shades. When a reporter asked him if he was there to support Diddy, Ye replied, "Yes," according to Page Six.

The outlet noted that since his name was not present on the list of people authorized to be in the courtroom, West was directed to the 23rd floor. On the 23rd floor, Ye sat in the front row with his bodyguards and Christian Combs and watched the trial on a TV screen. Page Six added that after approximately 45 minutes, Ye left the Manhattan federal courthouse with his bodyguards and Christian.

Ye has publicly shown support for Combs, advocating for his release from jail. In an X post uploaded in February 2025, he wrote,

"ALL THESE CELEBRITY N—-S AND B*TCHES IS P—Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S–T."

In another post, Ye tagged U.S President Donald Trump, writing,

"@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF."

Ye's tweets about Diddy have seemingly since been deleted from the platform.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, on charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. His trial began on May 5, 2025, and has seen testimonies from his ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, her former friends, and some of Diddy's former employees.

