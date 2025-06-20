"The Hannah Montana multiverse we deserved": Fans go gaga over Beyoncé bringing out Miley Cyrus during Cowboy Carter Paris show

Miley Cyrus recently joined Beyoncé for a performance in France on June 19, 2025. Notably, the show was a part of the latter’s ongoing Cowboy Carter tour, which started in April this year.

During her surprise appearance at Beyoncé’s show, the duo was spotted performing on II Most Wanted, a collaborative single released in April last year. While the audience enjoyed the performance, the singers appeared in gold outfits and kissed each other on the cheeks before starting their performance, as per USA Today.

At the show's beginning, The Lion King star expressed gratitude to France, saying she was grateful to be on stage. The artist then told the crowd:

Trending

“We have a very special show for y’all.”

Expand Tweet

Beyoncé, who was performing at the Stade de France, was also heard saying:

“I love y’all so much. I’m super excited because I wanted to do something very special for you guys. Give it up. I’m so grateful to sing with you Ms. Miley Cyrus.”

A video of the performance is already going viral on social media. Netizens also took to the comments section of a post shared by Pop Base on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the latest show. One of them seemingly compared the performance to a multiverse and referred to Miley’s show Hannah Montana by writing:

“This is the Hannah Montana multiverse we deserved.”

Expand Tweet

The responses continued, with a user describing the performance as amazing alongside another saying that it is a moment that the fans would remember forever.

“This is the most iconic tour moment of the decade!”, a user wrote on X.

“This moment is something we we will never forget those fans are so lucky to be in the crowd I just know Miley Ate as per usual”, a netizen stated.

“Oh Paris won so so hard and iconic pop culture moment all Beyoncé and Miley ate that up”, an X reaction mentioned.

Among other replies, a user stated that he wanted this moment to happen. An individual additionally appreciated Beyoncé for the way she spoke about Miley Cyrus.

“I love how she said Miss Miley Cyrus”, one of the reactions reads.

“I wanted this to happen so much”, another netizen commented on X.

“THEY SOUND AMAZING LIKE OMFG MY HEART”, an X user reacted.

Miley Cyrus opened up about her experience of collaborating with Beyoncé

As mentioned, the duo worked with each other on the single II Most Wanted. The song has been included in Beyoncé’s eighth album, Cowboy Carter, which has already reached on top of the US Billboard 200 and other charts. II Most Wanted also turned out to be commercially successful

Miley Cyrus appeared for an interview with W Magazine last year, where she spoke on her friendship with Beyoncé alongside a brief history of the single. The actress said she wrote the song more than two years ago and decided not to step back when Beyoncé approached her “about music.” Miley also opened up on how she responded to Beyoncé and said:

“I told her, ‘We don’t have to get – country; we are country. We’ve been country. You know, between you being from Texas and me being from Tennessee, so much of us is going to be in this song. Getting to write a song, not just sing, for Beyonce was a dream come true.”

Miley referred to her friendship with Beyoncé, saying that they are similar in terms of what they want to share with their fans. The Two and a Half Men star also mentioned:

“The songwriting or the work is just a small part of my relationship with her – or with Dolly, or with anyone. Our personas have a relationship, but then we have a relationship. And I love that.”

Miley Cyrus released her new album, Something Beautiful, earlier this month. A film based on the album was also released on June 12, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More