What are the allegations against Megan Thee Stallion? Harassment lawsuit against singer by her former cameraman to move forward in court

A federal judge recently ruled that cameraman Emilio Garcia can proceed with his harassment lawsuit against his former employer, Megan Thee Stallion. On July 2, 2025, Judge Gregory H. Woods ruled that the cameraman "pleaded sufficient facts" to continue his litigation against the rapper and Roc Nation, her management company, regarding the harassment lawsuit he filed in April 2024.

For the uninitiated, Garcia sued Megan Thee Stallion for alleged s*xual harassment, fat-shaming, and failure to fairly compensate him for his work. He claimed that he was once forced to watch the rapper (whose real name is Megan Pete) have s*x with another woman next to him in a moving car in Ibiza in 2022.

The cameraman, who worked for Megan between 2018 and 2023, also claimed the Houston rapper made derogatory comments about his body, including calling him a "fat b***h." Additionally, he accused the rapper of amending his pay structure to ensure he received less compensation for the same work.

While Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation denied the allegations and called Garcia a "con artist," Judge Woods noted that Garcia, who is gay, “plausibly pleads that the alleged s*xual encounter in the SUV in Ibiza created a hostile work environment based on plaintiff’s s*xual orientation.”

“Plaintiff asks the court to draw the inference that ‘Pete would not have engaged in group s*x with other women in front of a heterosexual male’; that ‘Pete felt comfortable engaging in group s*x with other women in front of plaintiff because of plaintiff’s s*xuality and gender," the judge stated.

"This is not an unreasonable inference to draw from the facts alleged. Therefore, plaintiff has plausibly pleaded that he experienced the alleged inferior conditions of his employment on account of his s*xual orientation."

The judge also refused to dismiss the retaliation claims that Garcia filed against Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation, which claimed that his pay was reduced for speaking out about the incident in Ibiza.

Judge Woods further pointed out that there was "reasonable inference" that the "material terms and conditions" of Garcia's employment "were altered in retaliation for speaking up about the Ibiza incident."

However, the judge dismissed some of Garcia's other claims, including an additional "hostile work environment claim under California law," overtime wage claims, and aiding and abetting allegations, as reported by Billboard.

Exploring Emilio Garcia's lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion

In April 2024, Emilio Garcia, Megan Thee Stallion's former cameraman, sued her for creating an "unbearable hostile work environment," claiming she "subjected him to s*xual harassment," "fat-shamed" him, and "failed to pay him properly in violation of numerous labor codes."

His lawsuit detailed an alleged incident where he was forced to witness Megan Thee Stallion have s*x with another woman right next to him in a moving vehicle in Spain in June 2022. According to court documents, Garcia was accompanying Megan Thee Stallion on her tour in Ibiza, Spain, when the alleged incident occurred.

The lawsuit alleged that Megan Thee Stallion, Garcia, and three other women were in a car during a night out when the rapper allegedly began having s*x with one of the women right beside him. According to the lawsuit, Garcia was allegedly "embarrassed, mortified and offended" during the incident, adding:

“Plaintiff could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country. Plaintiff was embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal. The following day, Stallion inquired whether the plaintiff was in the SUV the previous night. Plaintiff confirmed that he was in the SUV. Subsequently, Stallion instructed, ‘Don’t ever discuss what you saw.’”

Additionally, the lawsuit also accused Megan Thee Stallion of fat-shaming Garcia, claiming she would often make remarks like "Fat b***h," "Spit your food out," and "You don’t need to be eating."

Garcia also alleged that the rapper revised his contract, changing his pay scale from a monthly rate to being paid "per task," which resulted in him earning "significantly less" for the same work. In June 2023, he was allegedly fired from Megan's team, which he believed was "in retaliation for his complaints of wage and hour violations."

The lawsuit stated that the alleged workplace harassment left Garcia with "mounting anxiety, depression, and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment." According to People Magazine, the cameraman is seeking damages for "unpaid wages, interest on the amount of unpaid wages and other employee benefits at the prevailing legal rate, unpaid wages at overtime wage rates, restitution, and legal fees."

Megan Thee Stallion denied the allegations

Alex Spiro, Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, denied the allegations in a statement to People Magazine following Emilio Garcia's lawsuit, saying:

"This is an employment claim for money — with no s*xual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court."

On May 29, 2024, her legal team filed a response to Garcia's lawsuit, accusing the cameraman of being a "con artist" and claiming his allegations consisted “almost entirely of falsehoods, misrepresentations of fact, and outlandish claims that have no basis in fact or law and no merit."

Furthermore, they stated that Garcia "falsified his invoices and overcharged" Megan Thee Stallion while working for her, which led to the rapper terminating his contract in June 2023. The lawyers also accused Garcia of filing a "factually and legally frivolous" lawsuit because he was “angry at the loss of this high-profile gig and his exile from the inner circles of stardom."

“Plaintiff took a run of the mill wage and labor dispute and trumped up his frivolous claims with sensationalist false allegations of s*x, debauchery, and workplace harassment for the sole purpose of creating a media firestorm to tarnish the career and reputation of Ms. Pete,” the response continued.

As of the time of this article, Megan Thee Stallion has not responded to the judge's recent ruling allowing the harassment lawsuit to proceed in court.

