Megan Thee Stallion seen admitting she "stepped on glass" while lying on a hospital bed after the alleged Tory Lanez shooting incident

Amid recent developments involving the Kelsey Harris angle in the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident, Lanez's team has released multiple videos to support his claims of innocence. This comes after the bodyguard of Megan Thee Stallion's former friend, Kelsey Harris, alleged that she (Harris) fired the gun at Megan and not Lanez.

Lanez's team has created a website, 36 Hours Later, to demonstrate that the rapper was convicted based on a "flawed and incomplete narrative." One of the videos on the 'Free Daystar' YouTube channel associated with the website features Megan lying in a hospital bed, where the police are interviewing her.

In the video, she mentions that she stepped on glass the night before the altercation with Lanez on July 12, 2020.

"I had another cut on my right foot, I just stepped on glass the other day."

Trending

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and is serving a ten-year sentence for this crime.

One of the screenshots from the 36 Hours Later website features the voice of an eyewitness (presumably Sean Kelly) talking to the police on the morning of July 12, 2020. The witness told investigators that he saw a woman angrily exiting the rear passenger side of a Cadillac Escalade.

The woman (presumed to be Kelsey Harris) opened the driver's side door in rage to confront the other woman (assumed to be Megan Thee Stallion). Additionally, the man described a fight involving clawing and kicking, stating that the driver attempted to break up the altercation between the two women while "the shorter black guy" (presumed to be Tory Lanez) was in the back seat.

When another voice, presumed to be a police officer, asked the witness whether he "saw the girl doing the shooting," the man replied that he saw the woman (presumably Harris) "drop shooting into the car," after which Lanez allegedly rushed out of the car and got involved.

Tory Lanez's team casts doubt on the integrity of the evidence in the shooting case concerning Megan Thee Stallion

In addition to multiple instances alleging how Megan Thee Stallion contradicted her account of Tory Lanez shooting her in the feet, Lanez's team presented allegations of incomplete evidence.

One section of the 36 Hours Later website, advocating for Lanez's innocence, claims that during the case's preliminary hearings, detectives mentioned that the bullet fragments were missing. Additionally, prosecutors later argued that LAPD had the bullet fragments, "suggesting evidence mismanagement or miscommunication."

"Prosecutors claim the LAPD still has the bullet fragments allegedly removed from Megan's foot. Yet, during a preliminary hearing, Detective Ryan Stogner stated the fragments were missing," the website states

A glimpse of the website claiming Lanez's innocence with proof (Image via 36hourslater.com)

Daystar Peterson's team further questioned why, if the LAPD had the fragments, the lead investigator gave a contrary statement. Lanez's team alleges that there is a "clear error" in the chain of custody, which "casts doubt on the integrity and completeness of the evidence."

The 36 Hours Later website also questioned the credibility of Megan Thee Stallion's claim, attaching a picture of her reportedly going to a club in August 2020 with an Ace bandage on her left foot. However, Megan claims to have been shot in both feet by Tory Lanez.

While Tory Lanez has maintained his innocence, claiming that he was wrongfully convicted, Megan Thee Stallion has also stood by her allegations against the rapper. In her initial account of the incident, Megan said that she didn't tell the cops everything right away because she didn't want those involved to get into more trouble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More