"Sean Kelly's testimony," shared by Tory Lanez's team, suggests rapper was in the car when shots rang out during Megan Thee Stallion's shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez's team recently launched a website compiling alleged evidence to prove the rapper's innocence. The site features never-before-seen police bodycam footage of an eyewitness interview from the 2020 shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

The newly launched website released bodycam footage of an eyewitness interview with the police after the 2020 incident, published under the headline "Sean Kelly's testimony." In the video, a voice presumed to be Kelly is heard saying that he witnessed "two girls fighting," following which shots were fired.

"The girl opened the door, two girls fighting, and then they shot. She got out of the car and crawled over."

The website, which debuted on May 29, 2025, came two weeks after the 2020 shooting incident gained traction on social media when Tory Lanez sustained multiple stab wounds after a fellow inmate attacked him at the California Correctional Institution on May 12.

For the unversed, Tory Lanez was found guilty on three gun-related charges during his 2022 trial regarding the shooting incident in LA involving him, Megan Thee Stallion, and her former friend, Kelsey Harris.

Lanez's bodyguard and driver, JauQuan Smith, was driving the vehicle (a Cadillac Escalade) at the time of the incident after reportedly attending Kylie Jenner's party in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

During the 2022 trial, Megan testified that she and Lanez had argued, after which he shot at her feet. She also testified that she had bullet fragments in her feet and had visited a hospital for medical treatment. However, Tory Lanez's lawyers claimed during a press conference on May 14 that Kelsey Harris was the one who shot Megan, not Lanez.

Tory Lanez's team published voice recordings of an eyewitness's (presumably Sean Kelly) alleged police interview

The website, titled 36hourslater.com, featured the headline "The Truth Uncovered: Suppressed Evidence Proves Tory Lanez Is Innocent." It included over 15 items in a fact-check list, and the table of contents also contained sworn eyewitness testimonies with new footage taken from police bodycams.

Two videos were published under the heading "Sean Kelly's Statement to Investigator," which featured voice recordings of a police interview. During the interview, a voice (presumably Kelly) claimed that he saw a woman in the back passenger seat of the vehicle (presumed to be Kelsey Harris) attacking a woman in the front passenger seat (presumed to be Megan).

He continued that the driver got out of the car to break up the fight. He also stated that the "shorter black guy" (presumed to be Tory Lanez) sat in the back passenger seat and did not get out.

"So basically the car stopped, the girl in the back got out started screaming, shouting, ripped the door pulled the door open, but pulled it so, sort of viciously, that's why i presume the driver got out, she starts screaming she starts hitting the girl, the girl on the passenger side, her feet come out she starts to kick the girl away," the eyewitness in the video said.

"One passenger, they get out, they start fighting here, the driver comes around and tries to sort of break it up, it gets a bit more violent, and between them, the girl then climbs back into the front driver passenger seat."

In the second voice recording, a voice, presumed to be a police officer, can be heard asking the person whether he saw "the girl doing the shooting." The witness replied that he saw the woman, presumed to be Kelsey, "drop shooting into the car," after which Tory Lanez allegedly got out of the car.

However, the witness also clarified that it was dark, and his recollection of the situation was based on his perspective from where he was standing.

"I see it, what appears to be the girl standing here and going in...drop shooting into the car. That's what it looked like to me. But it was dark and I'm above so...but then the guy gets out again from the back," the man said.

Sean Kelly had testified during the 2022 trial

According to the website, eyewitness Sean Kelly testified during Tory Lanez's trial in 2022, claiming he saw Kelsey Harris and Megan Pete fighting by pulling each other's hair and kicking each other.

"They were pulling - pulling their hair. And hitting each other. And it was quite violent...They were fighting for a while, because I told my son to come into my room. And I asked him to get into my bed to - and the, they were still - it was - they were still fighting. They was all bent over, sort of wrapped in each other, fighting."

During his testimony, Kelly, who reportedly called the police during the incident, was asked whether he witnessed one of the girls shoot, to which he replied, "I believe so." The attorney then inquired if Tory Lanez got involved after the shooting to try to take the gun away, and Kelly confirmed, "Yeah."

According to Complex, Sean Kelly claimed that he did not see the gun and “just saw flashes" during his testimony. He also testified to seeing Tory Lanez "firing everywhere" and said that he fired "four or five subsequent shots in quick succession, causing a woman to fall to the ground bleeding."

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion maintains that she was shot by Tory Lanez. In a TikTok post on May 19, she criticized the internet for making her "relive" her trauma, claiming that the Canadian rapper refused to testify at the trial despite having the opportunity to do so because he was guilty of the crime.

