"This is like a conspiracy theory" — DJ Akademiks claims the prison inmate TMZ interviewed was not the one who stabbed Tory Lanez

TMZ had reportedly reached out to Santino Casio through a prison call on May 24 to talk about the alleged stabbing of Tory Lanez. Casio claimed that he was acting in self-defense and had no initial plans of harming Lanez. The inmate further claimed that he heard rumors that Lanez had a bounty on him, which prompted Casio to attack him.

Meanwhile, a clip of DJ Akademiks surfaced on May 28, in which he claimed to have been told that the person TMZ spoke to was possibly not the one who attacked Tory. Akademiks additionally stated:

"This is like a conspiracy theory, like almost like a rabbit hole."

Expand Tweet

Trending

He further claimed that it was highly likely that a prison inmate would stab someone 14 times and then get an interview with a media house after just a couple of days. According to DJ Akademiks, that particular inmate would be more likely to be put in a segregation unit. Akademiks continued:

"For at least 30 days, n*ggas get put in a hole for having cell phones in a cell. He's gonna do a violent act like that and still be able to be on the phone doing interviews..."

DJ Akademiks could then be heard saying in the livestream that he wouldn't rule out the possibility that someone wanted to get rid of Tory Lanez. He further cited a theory that claimed that this attack was possibly due to growing support for Lanez outside the prison. Akademiks further claimed that Lanez's situation might become a matter of "national importance."

DJ Akademiks then suggested that Lanez was probably wrongfully convicted. Another theory that Akademiks cited was that people who lied to him or "railroaded" him possibly thought that getting him killed would be the only way to cover the crime.

Expand Tweet

Santino Casio claimed that he had no intention of killing Tory Lanez

As aforementioned, in the conversation with TMZ, Santino Casio claimed that he had no volition in killing Lanez. Casio even suggested that he thought Lanez had a weapon on himself. Santino Casio further claimed that he sustained a stab wound on his leg, making it more believable that Tory Lanez had a weapon to harm him.

Lanez's lawyers had further reacted to Casio's side of the story, calling it "an absurd fabrication." In a statement reported by BET, the lawyers said:

"The recent attempt on his life was savage and ferocious, underscoring the clear and present danger he faces while incarcerated. His continued confinement is both a miscarriage of justice and a threat to his safety. He must be released immediately."

In the conversation with TMZ, Casio further explained that he had a decent relationship with Lanez, and it was "unexpected" for him to attack the rapper in that manner. Meanwhile, Tory Lanez had been receiving support from famous personalities like Drake and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

Tory Lanez is serving a ten-year sentence behind bars after being convicted in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez received the sentencing back in August 2023. While new evidence has reportedly surfaced, the conviction remains.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More