"Tory is basically alive because he got up and ran" — DJ Akademiks reacts to newly released Tory Lanez's stabbing footage

Tory Lanez had recently made the headlines after he got stabbed on May 12, by a fellow prison inmate identified as Santino Casio. The rapper was reportedly stabbed 14 times and sustained some critical injuries including collapsed lungs. Now, The Shade Room has obtained an exclusive footage capturing the allegedly brutal stabbing.

Trigger warning: The article contains graphic visuals. Readers' discretion is advised.

DJ Akademiks further reacted to the viral video and claimed that the rapper survived only because he was able to get up and run. In a tweet dated May 28, Akademiks wrote:

"Tory is basically alive because he got up and ran. They set him up and wanted that to happen."

The aforementioned video initially captured Tory exiting a car and roaming around the entrance. The clip suggested that Tory was walking towards the staircase when Casio rushed at him and allegedly attacked him. About 21 seconds into the clip, Tory could be seen kicking his feet and trying to escape, while Casio seemed to be making a stabbing motion.

No clear sound about any possible conversation could be heard in the video, which mostly had general prison noises. However, the rapper could be heard yelling "Oh God" during the alleged attack, shortly before he managed to escape and run down the stairs. While his screams could be heard, nobody was seen intervening in the situation.

Santino Casio claimed that he attacked Tory Lanez in self defense

According to reports by TMZ, Santino Casio, the inmate who allegedly stabbed Tory Lanez, claimed that he was only defending himself. According to Casio, Tory had shown him a weapon prior to the attack, which eventually prompted him to stab him. In a conversation with TMZ, on May 24, Santino Casio shared his version of the incident that transpired earlier this month.

According to TMZ, Casio never denied stabbing Tory Lanez, but claimed there were layers to the incident. Casio claimed that he had heard rumors about Lanez having a bounty on him. Shortly after this, Casio allegedly ran into the rapper and noticed what seemed to him like a suspicious lump in Lanez's pocket.

Casio told TMZ that he assumed it was a weapon and thus, jumped at him and stabbed him 14 times. Casio had also claimed that he never wanted to kill Tory Lanez. The inmate further told the outlet that he had been living in a cell next to Lanez at the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi.

He further claimed that the situation was "unexpected" and he was on decent terms with the rapper. Casio further claimed that he sustained a stab wound in the leg, making it more believable for him that Tory Lanez had a weapon on him. Meanwhile, Tory's legal team told the outlet:

"The recent attempt on his life was savage and ferocious, underscoring the clear and present danger he faces while incarcerated."

Tory Lanez is currently serving his sentence of ten years behind the bars. He received the sentencing in 2023, after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

