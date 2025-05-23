Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer release 31-page slideshow visual showing Tory Lanez offered $1M bribe, denouncing any "new evidence"

Rolling Stone has obtained a 31-page slideshow presented by Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer to prove that Tory Lanez's lawyers had no evidence that could get him released. Megan's lawyer, Alex Spiro, claimed that Lanez's legal team had enlisted an "ignorant" person to promote a "misleading narrative."

While refuting the claims made by Tory's legal team, Alex Spiro presented several pieces of evidence supporting Lanez's conviction. According to the slideshow, both Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Harris testified under oath that they had each been offered $1 million to stay silent about the incident.

Spiro also noted that some of the new claims made by Tory's team contradicted his own narrative. As per reports by Morning Star, Tory had earlier confirmed in an Instagram comment on The Shade Room that Kelsey wasn't the shooter.

Additionally, Spiro presented text messages allegedly sent by Lanez to Megan, in which he apologized for shooting at her. The messages reportedly date back to July 12, 2020, at 8.59 pm. The team also dismissed claims from Lanez's side about new Ring footage.

The document suggested that there was no new Ring footage, and the existing one had already been presented during the trial. The slideshow further stated that DNA evidence on the firearms indicated a 90 percent likelihood that the user was a man.

According to Rolling Stone, Alex Spiro said:

"One by one, their misleading statements unravel and all that is left is the simple truth: he was convicted by overwhelming evidence and those who seek to traumatize the victim of the crime should be called out as foolish bullies."

Megan also previously responded to the claims made by Lanez's lawyers about the supposed new evidence. In a TikTok post, the rapper expressed her frustration, claiming that she wondered when Tory would stop lying.

Slideshow reveals Kelsey Harris texted bodyguard that Megan Thee Stallion was shot

The latest release of evidence by Megan Thee Stallion's legal team includes several text messages, DNA evidence, and prison phone calls aimed at proving that Tory Lanez isn't innocent. One of the most notable messages was reportedly sent by Kelsey Harris to her then-bodyguard. In the text, she wrote:

"Help, Tory shot Meg and handled me."

Another significant piece of information was the recording of a prison phone call made by Tory to Kelsey, during which he admitted to being very drunk that night. As previously mentioned, the document also included a message he sent to Megan Thee Stallion on July 12. The message read:

"I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart."

This slideshow visual by Megan's legal team appeared a few days after the non-profit Unite the People held a press conference claiming that Tory was innocent and that they had new evidence to support their claims.

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being found guilty in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He was sentenced in August 2023 and has been in jail since then. He recently made headlines after reportedly being stabbed by an inmate in prison.

