Tory Lanez seen dripping in blood in footage of stabbing incident in prison obtained by The Shade Room

An exclusive video of the prison attack that saw rapper Tory Lanez stabbed 14 times was obtained by The Shade Room on May 27, 2025. For the unversed, the Canadian rapper was attacked by a fellow inmate, identified as Santino Casio, at the California Correctional Institution on May 12. Lanez is currently incarcerated at a California prison on a 10-year sentence for a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

On May 27, The Shade Room published an exclusive video of the brutal attack, presumably taken from the prison's CCTV footage. The publication also released graphic pictures showing a bloody Lanez after his attack.

Warning: The following video might be too graphic for some readers. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to CNN, the attack occurred at around 7:20 am on May 12 at the housing unit of the California prison. Tory Lanez was administered first aid on the scene by prison staff before he was reportedly shifted to a local hospital for further treatment.

Following the attack, the rapper's social media page revealed that he suffered 14 stab wounds to his chest, back, face, and head. The post also claimed that his lungs had collapsed following the attack, and he had been "placed on a breathing apparatus," but had recovered enough to breathe on his own.

“Tory was stabbed 14 times- including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through,” the post stated.

Exploring the updates in Tory Lanez's case following his attack

There have been major updates in Tory Lanez's case following his prison attack. On May 14, two days after the attack, Lanez's legal team held a press conference to update people about the rapper's health, where they revealed that they recently came into new evidence that claimed Tory Lanez did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete).

For the unversed, Lanez, Pete and her former friend Kelsey Harris had been returning from a Hollywood Hills party in 2020 when Pete and Lanez allegedly got into an argument. During Lanez's trial in 2022, Pete testified that she told Lanez to pull over the vehicle and let her out.

She continued that the Canadian rapper then grabbed a gun and shot near her feet, telling her, "Dance, b***h." The Hiss rapper also testified that she had to go to a hospital to remove the bullet fragments from her feet.

However, during the recent press conference, Tory Lanez's legal team claimed that Harris's former bodyguard told them that he had overheard Harris confessing to shooting Pete. Walter Roberts, Lanez's attorney, said:

"[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched them. He never fired the gun. This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting."

Following Tory Lanez's attack and the alleged new evidence, many have called for the rapper's release, including fellow rappers like Drake, Chris Brown, and Kanye West. A petition advocating for Lanez's pardon, titled "Pardon Tory Lanez: Urge Governor Newsom to Correct a Deep Injustice," has received close to 300K signatures as of this article.

Exploring Megan Thee Stallion's response after the recent events

Following the press release on May 14, Megan Thee Stallion's attorney issued a statement to XXL Magazine regarding the alleged new evidence, claiming that Tory Lanez was given a fair trial and had been "properly adjudicated through the court system."

"Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system. This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law," attorney Alex Spiro said.

On May 19, Megan Thee Stallion also responded to the calls for Tory Lanez's release via a post on TikTok, accusing the internet of making her "relive" the shooting by harassing her and constantly questioning her testimony.

The rapper also pointed out that Lanez could have chosen to testify during his trial, but refrained from doing so because he was the person who shot her, writing:

“HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT S**T. WHY IN TF WOULD ME … MEGAN THEE STALLION HAVE TO LIE ON THIS MF ABT SHOOTING ME!”

Pop Base @PopBase Megan Thee Stallion defends herself following Tory Lanez’s legal team holding a press conference: “One min him/ yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn’t him oh okay… ?! […] Ain’t no new fucking evidence yall been saying the same s**t for years TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you a f**king demon.”

She also dubbed the Canadian rapper a "demon," asking him to "leave [her] alone." On May 22, Pete's lawyers also provided a detailed report, dispelling the alleged new evidence and calling out Lanez's legal team for their "misleading narrative."

According to Billboard, this came after Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Congresswoman, advocated for a review in Tory Lanez's case and asked that he be pardoned, claiming that there was "compelling evidence” that would prove his alleged innocence.

Tory Lanez had previously filed various appeals to overturn his conviction following his sentencing in August 2023. The rapper has consistently denied shooting at Megan Thee Stallion and pleaded not guilty during his trial.

