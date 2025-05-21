"The public doesn’t have proof the man is still alive" - Azealia Banks slams Megan Thee Stallion over her latest address to Tory Lanez

Azealia Banks calls out Megan Thee Stallion over her recent comment about the online discourse surrounding Tory Lanez's imprisonment. In an X post shared on Monday, May 19, Banks questioned why Megan was addressing Lanez.

Ad

Pointing out the Canadian rapper's recent stabbing and subsequent hospitalization, she wrote:

"Tory is in a jail hospital, probably knocked out on a sedative and pain meds trying to heal. When did HE say anything ? HE hasn’t even told his fans he is okay... The public doesn’t have proof the man is still alive, no photos no word from the family."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Banks' post comes as a response to Megan's statement criticizing those who say she was a liar and calling for Lanez's release. At one point in her statement, she asked those "harassing" her and Lanez to "leave her alone."

Azealia Banks questioned why Megan Thee Stallion was directly addressing Tory Lanez despite having a restraining order issued against the latter

Tory Lanez is currently serving a ten-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her foot. The high-profile case stemmed from a 2020 drunken roadside altercation between the two rappers and Megan's then-friend Kelsey Harris.

Ad

Last week, Lanez was a victim of a brutal stabbing at the hands of a fellow inmate. In an Instagram post, his team revealed he had been stabbed 14 times on his torso, head, and face. Notably, it revealed that the rapper's injuries caused his lungs to collapse; he was subsequently temporarily put on a breathing apparatus.

Since then, several celebrities, including Drake, Chris Brown, DJ Akademiks, and Kodak Black, called for the Canadian artist's release. Florida rep Anna Paulina Luna took to her X and criticized his conviction, saying it was based on "flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias."

Ad

She even claimed to have "new evidence" that would show it was Harris who shot Megan. Notably, during a press conference on May 14, Tory Lanez's legal team, along with non-profit group Unite the People, alleged Harris' former bodyguard saw her shooting.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Further, all this has prompted a mass outrage online, with netizens accusing Megan Thee Stallion of lying about being shot.

In response to the online discourse, Megan, in a TikTok post shared on Monday, criticized the comments. She wrote,

"At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY!? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me?

Ad

She questioned why the narrative kept changing, referencing Lanez's team initially denying she was ever shot but now claiming it was Harris. Slamming the "new evidence," the rapper wrote,

"HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT SH*T!"

Megan Thee Stallion rhetorically asked fans why she would lie about being shot, even questioning why they were "mad" at the victim. Noting that his crime was proven in court, she continued,

Ad

"Ain't new f*cking evidence yall been saying the same sh*t for years. TRY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE. You a f*cking demon."

It is worth noting that, in January, Megan Thee Stallion was granted a five-year restraining order against Tory Lanez. The Mamushi hitmaker claimed that the Canadian rapper had been harassing her from behind bars by inciting online hate and paying bloggers to defame her.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Upset at Megan Thee Stallion's response, Azealia Banks criticized her for trying to talk to Lanez despite bringing a restraining order against him. Stating that the "D'EVIL" was in Megan's head, she asked her to calm down.

When an X user (@NotforreaI) pointed out that Megan's statement was a response to the online harassment she was facing, Banks questioned if Megan Thee Stallion's legal standing would be affected if she was "directly addressing" someone she has a restraining order against.

Ad

Azealia Banks' tweets (Image via X/@azealiaslacewig)

Another user (@myfeetrcold8) explained that restraining orders were "one way" (a person is free to contact someone they have the order against). Banks commented that the concept was "weird." She continued to suggest Megan Thee Stallion "weaponize(d)" it to "recklessly harass" Tory Lanez.

Ad

Megan has not publicly reacted to Banks' comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More