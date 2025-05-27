What did Nicci Gilbert say about Tory Lanez after he was found guilty? Diana London reacts to the singer's recent apology for denouncing rapper

Nicci Gilbert recently appeared on the B High Atl podcast and opened up about Tory Lanez. In a clip uploaded on the YouTube channel on May 25, Nicci revealed that she was apologetic for judging Lanez too soon without knowing all the necessary facts. In the conversation with the host, Nicci said:

"Let me use this opportunity to say this... I made a post because I was just so disgusted about what I heard... I owe Tory Lanez an apology and I'm gonna do it here publicly. Because I sort of jumped the bandwagon of shame on him."

According to Tory, she spoke about it in quite a naive manner back when Tory was convicted of the 2020 shooting. Nicci Gilbert added that she didn't want to speak "immaturely" about this case yet again.

In December 2022, after Tory was found guilty of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion, Nicci revoked her support for the former and condemned violence against women. She even uploaded a lengthy post expressing similar views on Instagram. Meanwhile, Diana London, Tory's spokesperson, took to X and reacted to this apology by Nicci. She wrote on May 26:

"I think we will see more of this in the coming days and weeks! 😉 When unsuppressed truth is laid out, and those who try to manipulate facts that are open for all to see, can not, it sets us all free! #freetory."

She had previously suggested through her tweets that facts had been manipulated in the case to turn it against Lanez. Recently, Tory's team held a press conference and claimed that they had found new evidence proving his innocence.

It was further claimed that the person who pulled the trigger on Megan was her then-best friend, Kelsey Harris, and Tory Lanez was only trying to intervene.

"He made a very poor decision," Nicci Gilbert said about Tory Lanez in her 2022 Instagram post

As mentioned before, singer Nicci Gilbert revoked her support as soon as Tory Lanez was found guilty in 2022. To condemn the rapper, Nicci took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post. She opened the post by acknowledging the jury's decision and stating that she respected it.

According to Nicci, as much as she hated to see a young man go to jail before Christmas, she supported Megan Thee Stallion. She also criticized the "community" for attacking the victims instead. Gilbert believed that the decision was a "win for all victims."

Talking about Lanez, Nicci Gilbert said that he was someone who gained fame fast. According to her, while this made him a creative artist, he lacked emotional intelligence. Nicci said:

"He made a very poor decision, but I believe he will come out of this [as] a better man and artist."

Gilbert further urged that the entertainment industry invest in resources to ensure "artist development and overall wellness." The video attached to the post showed Nicci Gilbert take down her awards. She wrote that she was doing it to condemn violence against women.

These awards were the ones she received due to the success of Tory's debut single Say It. For the unversed, Lanez had sampled Brownstone's 1994 song If You Love Me, which was also co-written by Nicci Gilbert.

Tory Lanez was found guilty of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

