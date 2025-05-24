Danza, Wack 100, and Charleston White discuss how Tory Lanez saved a black woman’s life and how he was railroaded after that

Danza, Wack 100, and Charleston White recently sat down to discuss Tory Lanez on the latest episode of The Danza Project podcast, released on YouTube on May 22, 2025. During the episode, the trio claimed that Lanez allegedly saved a black woman's life during the 2020 shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Ad

Host Danza began by suggesting that Tory didn't want to be labeled a snitch. He continued:

"He also knew that he did wrong in the fact of 'I f*cked her and I f*cked her too. So I ain't trying to do it. I'll be clear because my shit ain't on that gun.' And he was like, let's see what happens... And he got caught..."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wack100 then added:

"But they railroaded him. You know what I'm saying? So, you know, they, they, they tell Tory that he's a, he don't like your citizenship. And he saved a woman's life, Megan being killed."

According to Wack, Tory Lanez not only saved Megan but also Kelsey Harris from going to prison. He described Tory as a "sacrificial lamb" who took the fall to protect other people.

Ad

For the unversed, Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. However, Tory's lawyers recently claimed that they have uncovered new evidence proving his innocence.

Wack100 claims Mexican gang was responsible for Tory Lanez getting stabbed in prison

Tory Lanez recently made headlines after being stabbed in prison by a fellow inmate. While he survived the attack, he sustained critical injuries. According to jail officials and a report by the BBC, the attacker was identified as 41-year-old Santino Casio, a convicted killer.

Ad

Ad

As reported by HotNewHipHop, Wack100 claimed online that a Mexican gang was actually responsible for the stabbing. Though Wack did not elaborate on the motive, he warned that the incident could potentially lead to a jail war.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez's father, Sonstar Peterson, spoke with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation's CUOMO on May 21. He confirmed that Tory was being transferred to a separate prison following the incident. Sonstar clarified that this move was in line with following prison protocol after a violent incident, not the result of any special treatment. He added:

Ad

"He’s being moved because it’s part of the prison’s protocol that when a situation like this happens. They believe it’s better for him to be in another facility, and so he is being moved as we speak."

Sonstar further stated:

"One thing of course, we are concerned about is because my son is a high-profile person and when things like this happen, there is always some kind of weird news going out trying to spin it to be something else."

Ad

NewsNation @NewsNation Tory Lanez's father, Sonstar Peterson, joins NewsNation's @ChrisCuomo to discuss the prison attack that led his son to move prisons and says his son did not "warrant these kinds of things." #CUOMO

Ad

Sonstar also shared that a correctional officer told him it was shocking that Tory was attacked since he was a "liked" individual in the facility.

According to Billboard, Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times and suffered collapsed lungs as a result of the brutal assault. The incident, which occurred on May 12, was first disclosed through a post on Lanez's Instagram account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More