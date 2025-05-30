DJ Akademiks shares alleged photo of Megan Thee Stallion’s feet the night of the Tory Lanez incident claiming there were no gunshot wounds

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez are currently in the headlines for updates surrounding the 2020 shooting incident in which the latter shot at the former. Amid the ongoing drama, DJ Akademiks posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared an alleged photo of Megan's feet, claiming that it was from that specific night when the shooting took place.

In the tweet, Akademiks claimed that there seemingly were no gunshot wounds in the feet. He wrote a caption also that read:

"No gunshot in any foot."

Many netizens also noticed the photo DJ Akademiks posted and seemingly agreed with his claims. Megan Thee Stallion had uploaded on Instagram a picture of the wound in August 2020. She reportedly received stitches on the wound as well, as per the photo. Along with the photo, she also issued a statement expressing shock as to why she'd lie being shot.

Megan wrote:

"I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot?... I usually don't address internet bullshit but y'all people are so sick!"

After DJ Akademiks uploaded the latest post, no response has been received from Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez had launched a website with "suppressed evidence" to prove his innocence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Amid the ongoing drama surrounding Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez, the latter had reportedly started a website containing "suppressed evidence." Lately, his team had been claiming that Lanez was wrongfully convicted and that they had evidence to back it. They also claimed that it was Stallion's then-best friend, Kelsey Harris, who pulled the trigger.

The website that Lanez launched, aka 36hourslater.com, included bodycam footage in which Megan appeared to be claiming that she stepped on broken glass the night of the incident. The website also had claims that Megan and Kelsey Harris were in a violent physical confrontation that day. According to the site, Kelsey also reportedly had some open wounds that were bleeding.

The site particularly claimed that the fight was continuing between the two women, and Tory Lanez was not involved. In several parts of the website, the content suggested that any confrontation that happened that day was between Megan Thee Stallion and Harris.

According to the site, many eyewitnesses claimed to have seen Stallion and Kelsey fighting, which initially began inside a Cadillac Escalade. All this while, Tory allegedly was inside the SUV until he heard gunshots. Several testimonies were also included on the website.

Tory Lanez had claimed that he was wrongfully convicted. Meanwhile, according to the New York Daily News, Megan Thee Stallion gave the same version of the incident all these years. She stated that she didn't inform the police about the entire incident initially, as she didn't want them to get into any more trouble.

For the unversed, Stallion had accused Lanez of shooting at her, more than a month after the incident took place. Lanez is currently serving his 10-year sentence behind bars.

