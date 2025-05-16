DJ Akademiks claims Tory Lanez's stabbing incident and DDG losing custody of his son are connected

Media personality DJ Akademiks recently alleged there was a connection between rapper and streamer DDG losing temporary custody of his one-year-old son (whom he shares with actress Halle Bailey) and rapper Tory Lanez's prison attack, which left him with 14 stab wounds.

For the unversed, Bailey was granted "temporary physical and legal custody" of her son, Halo, on May 15. This came days after the actress and singer accused the rapper (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) of physical assault and verbal abuse.

Meanwhile, on May 12, Tory Lanez was attacked by a fellow inmate at the California Correctional Institution, where he was incarcerated for a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. Lanez's attack reportedly left him with collapsed lungs. However, his father revealed that the rapper is "recovering remarkably" during a recent press conference.

On May 15, DJ Akademiks took to his X account to claim that DDG losing custody of Halo and Lanez's prison attack were connected. He explained his theory by pointing out that both rappers had previously collaborated on Granberry's freestyle, Handling Business, in December 2024.

He also implied that Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation, was somehow connected to the two events, claiming DDG helped Lanez record songs dissing the company while in prison. For context, Megan Thee Stallion has been managed by Roc Nation since 2019.

"DDG was helping Tory Lanez record music from prison where he would diss rod nation… Tory was later st*bbed 14 times and DDG lost custody of his son and now has a smear campaign against him. Do yall see what is going on," Akademiks wrote.

DJ Akademiks has shown support for both DDG and Lanez during their recent troubles. In one of his latest X posts, he accused Halle Bailey of allegedly editing iMessages exchanged between her and DDG, and he has frequently referred to The Little Mermaid actress as the "demonic mermaid" in his social media posts.

Exploring Halle Bailey's allegations against DDG

On May 13, Halle Bailey and her son, Halo, were granted a temporary restraining order against DDG after the singer and actress accused her ex-boyfriend of physically assaulting her.

“Throughout our relationship, Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse,” she wrote in the request for the restraining order.

According to court documents, Bailey claimed that the alleged violence began in January, months after the couple split in October 2024. Bailey claimed that the rapper told her, "Get out of my car, b***h," while she was buckling Halo into his car seat.

The actress claimed that DDG seemed irritated, causing the situation to escalate and leading to the rapper allegedly pulling her hair and slamming her face into the steering wheel, chipping her front tooth. The court documents also included pictures of the chipped tooth as evidence.

“The next thing I knew, things got physical between us. We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain,” Bailey wrote in the document.

The complaint also detailed another alleged incident of DDG breaking her ring camera after Bailey told her that she wanted Halo to stay at home with her because they were both sick. She claimed that the rapper also took her phone and threw it out of his car while leaving, yelling at her, "Go get it, b***h."

Bailey also claimed DDG often turned his audience against her by "bad mouthing [her] to his several millions of fans." Following her complaint, a Los Angeles court granted her and Halo a temporary restraining order, requiring DDG to remain 100 yards away from both mother and son.

On May 15, Bailey's application for temporary sole custody of Halo was also granted and will remain in effect until the hearing on June 4. The actress, who filed for sole custody on May 12, claimed she filed the request without notifying DDG because she “was afraid that the violence would reoccur," adding that she was scared “the other party would take the children out of the area” before the request was granted.

Tory Lanez's case received new evidence

Tory Lanez's legal team has requested that the court issue a pardon for the rapper, citing new evidence that claimed he was not the person who shot at Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete.

On May 14, Lanez's legal team held a press conference to give updates about the rapper following his prison attack. At the conference, they also revealed that Kelsey Harris' former bodyguard told them that Harris was the person who shot the Mamushi rapper.

For the unversed, Harris, Megan's former friend, was in the car with Megan and Lanez as they returned from a Hollywood Hills party the day of the shooting in 2020. During Lanez's trial in 2022, Megan had testified that she and Lanez had an argument, following which the Canadian rapper shot at the ground near her feet while telling her, "Dance, b***h."

Megan had also testified that she had to go to a hospital to remove the bullet fragments from her foot. However, Lanez's legal team claimed that Harris's bodyguard allegedly overheard Harris confessing that she had shot Megan on a phone call.

Expand Tweet

Megan's lawyer, Alex Spiro, responded to the alleged new evidence in a statement to XXL Magazine, saying:

“Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system. This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law.”

As of this article, Megan Thee Stallion has not publicly commented on the new claims regarding the shooting case or the prison attack on Tory Lanez.

