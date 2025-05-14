Halle Bailey reportedly wants full custody of son Halo, requests DDG be given supervised visitation rights

American singer-songwriter and actress Halle Bailey is reportedly seeking full custody of her son, Halo, after recently filing a restraining order against rapper and Twitch streamer Darryl "DDG." The two had welcomed their son in December 2023. However, they eventually ended their relationship in October 2024, with Darryl announcing their split on social media.

As per court documents, Halle Bailey is reportedly seeking sole legal and physical custody of Halo, with DDG not being allowed visitation with his son. Instead, Bailey has supposedly requested that Darryl be allowed supervised visits once a week.

Halle Bailey reportedly asks court to prevent DDG from taking son outside Los Angeles county

Halle Bailey is seeking full custody of her son Halo in her ongoing court case with DDG (Image via ddg and hallebailey/Instagram)

Halle Bailey has been granted a restraining order against DDG after she alleged that the rapper engaged in "multiple acts of physical violence" against her. As per claims made by the actress, the rapper had caused her tooth to get chipped after he "slammed" her face on his car's steering wheel. Furthermore, she also claimed that she had received bruises on her arms as a result of a tussle with her former partner in January 2025.

Now, Halle has reportedly requested the court to prevent DDG from taking her son, Halo, outside of Los Angeles. She has also supposedly requested an order to prevent the "abduction" of Halo, with her claiming that DDG has partaken in hiding or taking away their son as a form of abuse in the past.

Furthermore, she has asked the court to prevent DDG from creating important documents such as passports for Halo, to prevent the rapper from moving out or traveling with their son.

In other news, Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" came out to speak in support of DDG. He claimed that the rapper was a "pioneer" and openly declared that he was "defending" Darryl amid his abuse allegations.

