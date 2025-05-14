N3on defends DDG amid Halle Bailey abuse allegations, calls rapper a "pioneer"

Streamer, content creator, and rapper Darryl "PontiacMadeDDG" recently found himself in troubled waters after his former partner, actress Halle Bailey, was granted a temporary restraining order against him, citing multiple instances of physical, emotional, verbal, and financial abuse during their two-year relationship. Soon after, Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" went live and defended the former.

On May 14, 2025, just as news about the restraining order hit the internet, Rangesh went live, declaring that he's on Darryl's side:

"I'm defending him!"

Additionally, the streamer referenced DDG's achievements in the industry, calling him a "pioneer" for his work in streaming, music, and as a YouTuber:

"I f*ck with DDG heavy, real sh*t. DDG is a pioneer [in] the game, YouTube, streaming, everything, making music."

N3on also labelled his community "toxic" for speaking against Darryl and criticized them for spreading "hate":

"You guys hate on him, bruh, I don't know, my community's so f**king toxic, bro. This guy is... everyone put 'W DDG' in the chat bro, and I'm not continuing my stream until you do it."

In March 2025, during a creator basketball tournament, the two streamers met, and Darryl appreciated N3on for transforming his content style:

"I'm glad you not doing that type of content you used to do. ('Oh, hell no... I was a f**ked up person, bro. that's not who I'm trying to be anymore' said N3on)."

For context, early in his streaming career, Rangesh would sometimes resort to fabricating extreme incidents to go viral. As an example, he faked having terminal cancer as part of an online stunt in 2019, sparking backlash and criticism from fans and fellow creators.

Recently, rapper Kanye "Ye" West brought up the incident with N3on, asking him to recount the events that led to him faking his death.

"I’m chillin btw...": DDG announces an upcoming stream amidst the allegation of abuse involving Halle Bailey

In addition to the allegations of physical abuse, Bailey also reportedly expressed fears that DDG might kidnap their one-year-old son, Halo. Halo has appeared on multiple streams with his father and even interacted with Twitch megastar Kai Cenat.

Halle claimed that Darryl had previously attempted to take their child without permission, leading to the involvement of attorneys to ensure Halo's return. DDG was denied any visitation rights, and Bailey was given sole legal and physical custody of Halo.

Regardless of the turmoil, the rapper appears to be unfazed online. On May 14, 2025, he posted on X, claiming that he was "chilling" and announced a stream to be held "later on":

"I’m chillin btw.. I have no worries streaming later on, no days off!"

In other news, PontiacMadeDDG attempted a late-night livestream to avoid competing with more popular creators but ended up falling asleep during a broadcast in December 2024.

