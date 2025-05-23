Why is Tory Lanez being transferred to new prison after being stabbed? Reason explained

Tory Lanez's father has confirmed that the rapper is being transferred to a new prison following a brutal attack last month. On May 12, 2025, Lanez's team posted on social media that the rapper was stabbed multiple times while in prison. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, having suffered 14 stab wounds. He is recovering now, but as per protocol, he will be relocated to a different prison.

Ad

His father, Sonstar Peterson, told NewsNation's CUOMO (via Billboard) on May 21:

“He’s being moved because it’s part of the prison’s protocol that when a situation like this happens. They believe it’s better for him to be in another facility, and so he is being moved as we speak.

“One thing of course, we are concerned about is because my son is a high-profile person and when things like this happen, there is always some kind of weird news going out trying to spin it to be something else.”

Ad

Trending

Lanez (also known as Daystar Peterson) was in California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi when he was attacked, and his new prison is currently unknown.

Also Read: Everything we know about Tory Lanez's upcoming prison album 'PETERSON' dropping this Friday

More about Tory Lanez's stabbing

Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience (Image via Getty)

On May 12, it was reported that Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times while in prison. He sustained multiple injuries, including collapsed lungs. His team posted a statement on social media that read:

Ad

"Tory was stabbed 14 times - including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support."

Ad

Ad

Lanez was attacked at around 7:20 am, according to Pedro Calderon Michel, spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was subsequently taken to the hospital.

His father stated that the correctional officers were surprised by the incident, claiming that the rapper was not a troublemaker and was even well-liked.

Also Read: Tory Lanez's petition reaches nearly 300K signatures amid Megan Thee Stallion calling rapper a "demon" and asking him to leave her alone

Ad

Why is Tory Lanez in prison? Reports of fresh evidence appear amidst his 10-year sentence

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her (Image via Getty)

In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of shooting at her feet after they got out of their car upon returning from a party at Kylie Jenner's house. Lanez was arrested, and later, a Los Angeles court declared him guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Ad

The rapper received a 10-year prison sentence. However, there have been reports of new evidence supporting Lanez in recent times. According to Billboard, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida’s 13th district claimed that the rapper should be pardoned, as there is evidence suggesting he was not guilty.

“We have compelling evidence proving Tory Lanez’s innocence, and it will be released within the next 36 hours. Those who rushed to call for his incarceration, and worse yet pushed false evidence, should prepare to be held accountable,” she posted on X.

Ad

Nevertheless, Megan Thee Stallion and her team of lawyers have denied the existence of such evidence, asserting that these narratives are false. They have also responded to the criticism aimed at Megan following Lanez's stabbing.

Also Read: “Of course whats next free diddy ??”- Netizens react as Chris Brown asks for Tory Lanez to be set free

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More