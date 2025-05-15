“Of course whats next free diddy ??”- Netizens react as Chris Brown asks for Tory Lanez to be set free 

People online have reacted to Chris Brown's urge to release Tory Lanez from prison. He posted a story on his Instagram account asking for the rapper's release.

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of three charges in Los Angeles in 2022. He was accused of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020 after a party. In December 2022, he was sent to prison by a court in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Lanez's team posted on his Instagram account on May 12 that the rapper was attacked in prison. On May 14, Chris Brown posted a story on his Instagram that read:

"FREE TORY!!!"

People on social media have reacted to this, as one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

"Of course whats next free diddy ??"

"Garbage always supports garbage," another user wrote.

"The blind leading the blind," one user said.

Some other users even referenced Brown's relationship with Rihanna. One tweeted:

"Chris Brown should never ever speak again or have a platform for ANYTHING at all after what he did to Rihanna."

"The way I'm not shocked by his behavior," another user wrote.

"His commitment to being a villain is truly impressive he’s been at this nonsense since 2009," another commented.

In other news, in April this year, Chris Brown was accused of invasion of privacy, among other things, by Angela Reliford.

Tory Lanez was reportedly attacked in prison

The rapper faced a brutal attack in prison that included a total of 14 stabbings. He was taken to a hospital outside and is recovering well, as per CNN. Tory Lanez's team shared a post on his Instagram account, writing:

"Tory was stabbed 14 times - including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus."

It continued:

"He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support."

Lanez was attacked at around 7:20 am at a housing unit at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, as per Pedro Calderon Michel, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Notably, in 2020, rapper Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of shooting at the back of her feet. She stated that the incident occurred after they were getting out of a car after attending a party at Kylie Jenner's home.

Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her (Image via Getty)

A court in Los Angeles found Lanez guilty of three charges despite him pleading not guilty. These charges were assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, according to prosecutors. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

After the judgment, LA County District Attorney George Gascón also accused Lanez of trying to silence Stallion, saying (via CNN):

“Over the past three years, [Lanez] has engaged in a pattern of conduct that was intended to intimidate [Stallion], silence her and keep her from defending and bringing her truth out."

However, Stallion did testify. Lanez had appealed his conviction later on, but in 2023, he was refused a new trial.

