  • “Waging a PR war” — Melanie King believes that Diddy’s legal team was allegedly “feeding narratives” about the trial to “control the story”

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Jul 07, 2025 19:51 GMT
2018 Fox Network Upfront - Source: Getty
Diddy's bail was denied on the same day when jury members declared the verdict (Image via Getty)

Melanie King recently spoke out about the verdict in Diddy’s trial, claiming that his legal team allegedly tried to gain control by introducing different narratives in court. Notably, Sean “Diddy” Combs was found not guilty on three charges among five imposed on him at his trial on July 2, 2025.

Melanie made the claims on Sunday, July 6, in a video shared on her self-titled YouTube channel. The YouTuber referred to the lawsuits of multiple people against Sean Combs. This included Lil Rod, who alleged in February 2024 that Combs tried to involve him in a s*xual activity.

“Rod’s allegations suggest that Diddy’s team wasn’t just fighting in court. They were waging a PR war, leveraging media to undermine witnesses like Rod and Cassie. Is this why the public so divided? People have been speculating and echoing raw suspicions, claiming that Diddy used hidden cameras to blackmail music executives and celebrities and politicians”, King said.
The online personality seemingly appeared to praise Lil Rod for making the accusations against Sean Combs without any fear. She claimed that the music producer also alleged Combs arranged a “sophisticated media manipulation campaign” and addressed the same by saying:

“Who’s at the centre of this? None other than Mark Geragos, the celebrity attorney known for defending Michael Jackson and Chris Brown.”

Melanie King alleged that, as per Rod, Geragos was reportedly “running messages” between the legal team of Combs and TMZ. As per Rod, this was to ensure that Sean is portrayed as an individual targeted by the prosecution.

In addition, King questioned Mark’s behavior by saying:

“Think about that, A legal team allegedly feeding narratives to a gossip site to control the story. But this isn’t new. Geragos was scolded during jury selection for calling the prosecution team a six pack of white women, sorry, calling the jury that on a TMZ podcast, a move that rigged or trying to stir racial controversy.”
Diddy’s attorney opens up on his condition following the jury verdict

According to the Washington Post, although Sean Combs has been found not guilty on three counts, he will remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his sentencing on October 3 this year. Notably, it is the same place where he was taken after his arrest.

Sean’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, appeared in an interview with People magazine on July 6, 2025, where he opened up on the current situation of Combs. Agnifilo confirmed that Sean is fine and he has been speaking to the artist for around “four or five times a day.”

Agnifilo also stated that Diddy is an individual who never worked to resolve his issues and added:

“He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them. You can’t cover them up.”
In another conversation with the Associated Press the same day, Agnifilo said he had texted Teny Geragos on the day of the verdict. He believed that Sean Combs "went down on the prostitution counts" and that they needed to prepare a bail application quickly.

“I wake up at three in the morning and I text Teny and say: "We have to get a bail application together." It’s going to be a good verdict for us but I think he went down on the prostitution counts so let’s try to get him out,” he explained.
Meanwhile, as reported by CNN, Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed the bail request of Sean’s defense team on July 2, 2025.

Anupal Sraban Neog

