"It's not RICO, it's Freako": Megyn Kelly reacts to clip of woman "wearing next to nothing" & spraying baby oil outside Diddy trial courtroom

Megyn Kelly recently shared her reaction to the moment when Diddy’s supporters were spotted outside the court, drenched in baby oil. Notably, the moment occurred on July 2, 2025, when Sean “Diddy” Combs was acquitted of three of the five charges against him.

Megyn addressed the moment during an episode of her show, which aired on July 3, 2025. The political commentator addressed everything that happened on the day when the jury declared the verdict on Sean’s case, including the attempts made by the rapper’s defense team for his release.

The media personality played a video of Diddy’s supporters appearing outside the court in Manhattan, which featured a woman jumping. Before playing the clip, Megyn was heard saying:

“We have a shot cut of it. There’s one woman. People are chanting around her. It’s not RICO, its freako. And here’s the woman.”

Megyn addressed how the woman was jumping and spraying baby oil on herself, and said:

“She’s wearing a bright blue wig. She took the wig off. She’s wearing next to nothing. She’s shaking her br**sts and pouring baby oil on herself. I’m sorry, but this is what the prosecutors were up against.”

In addition, Megyn referred to the time when Sean Combs reportedly went on his knees after the verdict was announced. She claimed that Combs has maintained a close relationship with God, as she stated:

“This is what the judge allowed to happen in his courtroom, praying to God with whom I’m sure he has a really tight relationship. I’m sure he’s super tight with God. Just, you know, you brought the Bible in there every day just to remind us what a God-fearing man he is as his supporters are outside.”

Popular YouTube personality appeared alongside Diddy’s fans outside the court

As mentioned, Sean Combs’ fans appeared outside the court on July 2, 2025, as soon as the jury members declared their verdict in his case. The charges for which Combs was not found guilty included racketeering and sex trafficking.

According to the New York Post, a viral video captured near the court featured a man putting some lubricant on top of a woman. The man also spoke to the outlet, expressing happiness that Diddy can now return to his family members. The individual was revealed to be an online content creator named Tes Harper, and he also told the New York Post:

“It was a case of two trials going on simultaneously. One was with the evidence and the other was what the prosecution was alleging.”

According to Page Six, YouTube personality Armon Wiggins was also spotted at the celebration. Wiggins also took to his Instagram handle on July 2, 2025, to apologize for his presence outside the court, saying that it was captured “out of context.” He clarified that he never intended to support Sean Combs and wrote:

“What started as a lighthearted moment part of a long-running joke with my audience was misinterpreted as support for Sean “Diddy” Combs. That was never my intention. For the past 60 days, I’ve worked hard to cover this case with honesty and objectivity.”

He said he wants to apologize if anyone was disappointed with his actions and referred to his presence outside the court by saying:

“That moment was about sharing a bit of levity with the community that’s been on this journey with me, nothing more. Still, I fully understand how the timing and optics may have felt hurtful, especially to survivors of abuse.”

According to People magazine, Diddy’s sentencing date has been set for October 3, 2025. The artist’s legal team proposed a bond for his release after being found guilty of two counts. However, Judge Arun Subramanian rejected the same, saying that there was no evidence to prove that Sean Combs was safe to be around everyone.

