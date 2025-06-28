Inside Diddy trial: CNN reporter says jury must prove just “one freak-off” where rapper allegedly coerced or threatened Cassie or “Jane”

CNN correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister recently addressed the ongoing trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, saying that the jury members have to prove that the rapper threatened his ex-girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and Jane, for a freak-off.

Ad

Elizabeth appeared in the latest episode of Trial By Jury: Diddy, hosted by legal analyst Laura Coates on June 27, 2025. Wagmeister said in the episode that it was hard to imagine the case was close to a verdict, as it was being handed to the jury members from Monday, June 30.

Elizabeth referred to the prosecution, saying that it was a smart move on their part to simplify the case, as they wanted the jury members to realize that things were not as complicated as they seemed. Wagmeister addressed the same by saying:

Ad

Trending

“They said, you don't have to think that every single freak off had to be criminal. In fact, you only have to find one. I repeat, one freak-off to be non-consensual. You only have to find one freak off to have been where Combs was coercing or threatening Cassie or Jane into these sexual acts. Again, simplified.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elizabeth added that if she had been one of the jury members, she would have thought that one of the freak-offs could have been easily proved, and the defense team would have agreed to the same.

Wagmeister said that apart from sex trafficking, racketeering charges are also imposed against Diddy. The former Variety correspondent stated that the prosecution went through all the predicate crimes and added:

“If it's the drug distribution predicate crime, which is under the racketeering conspiracy, first of all, they explain drug distribution as just simply distributing drugs to someone else, meaning giving drugs to someone else, where I think that many jurors, I mean, I admit, I thought that distributing drugs, the bar was much higher.”

Ad

Diddy’s legal team claimed that the prosecution attempted to criminalize him

As mentioned, Sean Combs' case is being handed over to the jury members. Notably, Marc Agnifilo from the defense team delivered their closing arguments on June 27, 2025. The prosecutors also objected to Marc when he told the jury that Sean was allegedly targeted by the government, as per BBC News.

Ad

Marc stated that the government reportedly tried to criminalize Diddy, leading to a fake trial. Agnifilo also pointed out certain claims made by the prosecutors to support his point.

According to BBC News, Marc described Sean and Cassie Ventura's relationship as one of the best "modern love stories," adding that the latter reportedly wanted to get intimate without being forced by anyone. Agnifilo explained by adding:

“She’s a woman who actually likes s*x – good for her. She’s beautiful, she should.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Agnifilo additionally referred to the racketeering charges, claiming that there was no evidence to prove that Sean and his employees were operating a criminal enterprise. The defense delivered its closing arguments for almost four hours, during which Marc claimed that Cassie was not a victim, as her lawsuit against the artist had already been settled, and Combs had been in prison.

Marc also claimed that the freak-offs were allegedly organized with decorated rooms and music. He even dismissed the allegations of Sean's ex-girlfriend Jane, who testified that the former reportedly became violent on one particular occasion before a freak-off.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Combs has denied all the charges brought against him following his arrest in September 2024. Diddy has been at the Brooklyn-based Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More