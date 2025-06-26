"A collab we needed!" — Fans react to Megan Thee Stallion teaming up with ‘M3GAN 2.0’ to promote the horror sequel 

Ahead of M3GAN 2.0's release, Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with the movie character to promote the horror sequel via an Instagram video on June 25, 2025. In the video, the rapper appears spooked by the AI bot cosplaying as a hotel room service staff, followed by an AI voice saying, "You didn’t think we left out real hot girl s**t, did you?"

The video takes a twist and closes with Megan Thee Stallion twerking to Britney Spears' Oops!… I Did It Again alongside multiple M3GAN bots. Megan's video has amassed over 3 million views at the time of this writing, and netizens quickly took to X to express their reaction to the collab.

Commenting on the video, an X user tweeted:

"A collab we needed!🤭"

"THIS COLLAB OMG," an X user commented.

"I love when the collab makes sense!" another X user mentioned.

"IM OBSESSED W THIS COLLAB OMFG," an internet user said.

"OMG YESSS FINALLY!!! I’ve been waiting for a M3GAN x MEGAN crossover!!! 🤖🐎" another internet user said.

Moreover, fans of the rapper expressed their happiness over the movie teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion for marketing, while some encouraged her to take up acting.

"Gurlllll you should be in a horror movie. Like brandy Norwood. When she did I still know what you did last summer," an X user said.

"One thing Megan gon do is eat up a horror themed video," another netizen said.

"Omg this b***h is in her bag. Swim line. M3gan collab. Love Island debut. I'm just so gagged," another netizen commented, praising Megan's recent appearances

Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer refutes Tory Lanez's new evidence narrative in shooting case

Daystar Peterson, aka Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020, was sentenced to a decade-long prison sentence in 2023.

However, in a turn of events in May 2025, Lanez's legal team claimed that their client didn't shoot Megan and that it was her former best friend, Kelsey Harris, who allegedly did.

Lanez's fans were quick to spread the message, leading to a new narrative making the rounds on the internet. On May 19, 2025, Megan Thee Stallion broke her silence on the new case angle via TikTok, questioning when people would stop asking her to relive the traumatic event of "being shot by Tory."

“WHY IN TF WOULD ME … MEGAN THEE STALLION HAVE TO LIE ON THIS MF ABT SHOOTING ME! How yall mad at the person that got shot ???? FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it , it was PROVEN IN COURT f**k the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME !!” the rapper wrote in her TikTok message

(Image via docs.google.com)

Additionally, Megan's legal team uploaded a 31-slide-long PPT describing the "overwhelming evidence of Mr. Peterson's guilt." Later, a new website titled 36 Hours Later was put up by Tory Lanez's legal team, posting allegedly suppressed evidence from the 36 hours following Megan getting shot.

As per Rolling Stone's May 22, 2025, report, Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer Alex Spiro refuted the new angle in Tory Lanez's case, stating:

"Despite Mr. Lanez being convicted at trial by overwhelming evidence (that included his own admission of his guilt), he and his team — flanked by any ignorant person they can find — have pushed whatever misleading narrative they can."

Despite Tory Lanez's legal team making an effort to get the 2020 shooting case reopened and get his conviction overturned, there hasn't been a legal action supporting their cause yet.

