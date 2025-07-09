What did Nicki Minaj post about Megan Thee Stallion? Rapper's jibe raises eyebrows online 

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and her management company, Roc Nation, are being sued by her former photographer, Emilio Garcia.

In the lawsuit, Garcia accuses her of harassment and creating a hostile work environment. He claims he was once stuck in a moving car while she got intimate with another woman during her Europe tour. He also says she fat-shamed him, threw things at him, and more.

Megan has since denied the accusations and called them “salacious” and an effort to make money and damage her reputation. Her legal team called for a dismissal, claiming the lawsuit was based “entirely on falsehoods, misrepresentations of fact, and outlandish claims that have no basis in fact or law and no merit.”

However, New York judge Gregory H. Woods denied her request to dismiss the lawsuit on July 7. The judge cited that the plaintiff provided sufficient evidence to support his claims.

In the wake of this, Megan Thee Stallion’s rap rival Nicki Minaj shared an Instagram post on July 8, featuring a screenshot of Akademiks TV’s tweet about the lawsuit dismissal, and wrote in the caption seemingly celebrating Megan’s current legal trouble.

“What was the name of that law again???????? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law? We give God the glory & he’s only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We’re working. Trust,” Minaj wrote.

Nicki was perhaps alluding to Stallion’s 2024 hit single, Hiss, where she reportedly threw shade at the Barbie World rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty. Hiss had Megan declare that she wanted to “get this sh*t off my chest and lay it to rest,” before she rapping:

“These h*es don’t be mad at Megan, these h*es mad at Megan’s Law / I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

On Tuesday, Minaj also tweeted, seemingly referring to Emilio Garcia's lawsuit: “Being a gay man doesn’t give any woman the right to s*xually grind on you or have s*x in front of you. I remember seeing someone grinding on their hairstylist & he seemed so uncomfortable.”

In the wake of Nicki Minaj’s post seemingly addressing Megan Thee Stallion’s recent legal drama, social media users have begun weighing in.

Netizens comment on Nicki Minaj's latest jab at Megan Thee Stallion. (Image via Instagram)

Megan Thee Stallion has not responded to Nicki Minaj’s latest jibe at the time of writing.

Exploring further Nicki Minaj’s feud history with Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion shared a personal and professional friendship that culminated in their collaboration on the former’s 2019 hit song, Hot Girl Anthem, along with Ty Dolla Sign. They also dropped a music video.

Before the track was released, the duo hopped on Instagram Live and showered each other with praise and admiration. While Megan confessed to being a Barb since 2008, Nicki lauded her for her rap skills.

Later, in 2020, Stallion joined hands with Minaj’s rap competitor Cardi B for the hit song WAP. While initially the pair seemed to continue with their friendship, in January 2021, things went south after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

In May of that same year, Nicki took a subtle jab at Megan on her track Seeing Green, seemingly calling her “an alcoholic.” In September 2022, the Anaconda rapper accused Stallion during an episode of her radio show Queen Radio that she forced Minaj to drink during her pregnancy and even suggested an abortion.

Megan Thee Stallion took to X and denied the allegations, calling them “LIES.” Since then, the pair has exchanged jabs at each other in interviews, live streams, as well as their songs, including Minaj’s 2023 and 2024 numbers, Red Ruby Da Sleeze and Big Foot, respectively, as well as Stallion’s 2024 song, Hiss.

While Big Foot was a dig at Megan’s Tory Lanez shooting drama, Red Ruby Da Sleeze indirectly mentioned her Super Bowl commercial campaign for Doritos. Likewise, Hiss dropped the words “Megan Law,” which was perceived as a dig at Kenneth Petty, who’s a registered sex offender.

For those unaware, Megan’s Law refers to the American federal law that requires information regarding registered sex offenders to be available to the public. Nicki’s husband, Petty, had pleaded guilty to attempted r*pe by force or fear when he was a teenager.

Nicki Minaj has continued to throw shade at Megan Thee Stallion over the years, as has the latter. However, in September 2024, Stallion told Billboard she was unsure about the exact nature of the “problem” with Minaj, and therefore, a reconciliation was doubtful.

Nicki Minaj also has past beef with Roc Nation and its CEO, Jay-Z. She has recently put both under fire. However, the parties on the other side have not addressed the matter.

