Cardi B defends putting "WAP and Up" on her new album AGAIN, saying they "don’t even count for first week sales"

Cardi B doubled down on her decision to include her hit songs WAP and Up in her upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama? The rapper previously addressed the issue on her Instagram channel after facing criticism for adding the songs to the LP.

Following this, she took to X to reiterate her stance in a post uploaded on June 25, 2025, and insisted that both WAP and Up were two of her biggest songs. She added that they deserved a home after fans spent years asking for the rapper to include them in her upcoming album.

Cardi B added that she listened to "haters" when they told her not to submit WAP for the Grammys; however, she now wanted to give her fans what they wanted.

Trending

"This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this.. WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.. I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want!" she wrote.

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

She also voiced her frustration at the people opposing her decision, adding that neither song counted for the first-week sales.

"These two songs don’t even count for first week sales so what are yall even crying about??? Do ya say anything when all these artist pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out??? Exactly….Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!!" Cardi added.

Cardi B @iamcardib LINK This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this.. WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.. I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want! These two songs don’t even count for first week sales so what are yall even crying about??? Do ya say anything when all these artist pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out??? Exactly….Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!!

Prior to this, the rapper took to her Instagram channel to explain her reasoning behind including both tracks in her sophomore album. She claimed the inclusion was for her fans as they "deserve for [her] to listen to them."

"Sometimes people go to Invasion Of Privacy to look for WAP and look for Up. And my fans been telling me 'hey, please put WAP and Up on the album' and I'm gonna do this for my fans... my fans deserve for me to listen to them," she said.

Cardi B released WAP, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, as a standalone single in 2020. The music video included cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rubi Rose, Rosalia, Latto, and Sukihana. As of this article, the MV has crossed 551 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Up was released as a standalone in 2021 and has garnered over 311 million views on YouTube at the time of writing this article.

Cardi B to release Am I The Drama? on September 19

Cardi B's highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, will reportedly be released through Atlantic Records on September 19, 2025.

This is the Bronx rapper's first full-length project in seven years, following her highly successful debut album, Invasion of Privacy, released through Atlantic Records in April 2018. Cardi's debut album won Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys, making her the second woman to achieve the feat after Lauryn Hill.

Cardi B took to Instagram to tease the announcement of her sophomore album on June 22, 2025.

“Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, light and loss. Seven years I gave them grace, but now I give them hell. I learned power’s not giving, it’s taking. I’m shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your karma. The time is here. The time is now,” she said in the voiceover.

Cardi B has yet to release the tracklist for her upcoming album, but the LP is expected to include 23 songs. In addition to Up and WAP, the rapper released the third track from the album, titled Outside, on June 20.

According to People Magazine, Cardi B debuted Outside live at Spotify's Cannes event on June 18, two days ahead of the song's official release. In her Instagram Story the following day, the singer confessed that she had to rework some bars as she had first worked on the track when she was "very very angry."

Outside reportedly has disses directed at her estranged husband, Offset. Cardi B also references her budding romance with NBA star Stefon Diggs in the track, rapping:

"Favorite player from your favorite team, he in my DM, uh / I’m so small and tiny, he so big and tall / Might let him dunk this p***y like he dunk the ball.”

In other news, Cardi B recently shared that her new beau, Stefon Diggs, rented the couple a castle for their vacation in France. The rapper took to her Instagram Story on June 24, 2025, to post videos of the castle, calling it "insane."

While rumors of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs dating circulated on the internet since the beginning of 2025, the couple officially confirmed their relationship when they attended a New York Knicks playoff game in May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More