“This ain't moving me” — Fans react as Cardi B performs upcoming single ‘Outside’ at Spotify event in Cannes

Cardi B performed her upcoming single, Outside, on June 18, 2025, during Spotify's invite-only private concert at the Cannes Lions 2025, an award ceremony that celebrates the global advertising, marketing, and communication industries.

According to Variety's report from June 18, 2025, the rapper's upcoming single, produced by Charlie Heat and HeyMicki, is set for release on June 20, 2025. An 18-second clip of the performance was reuploaded on X by the user @PopCrave. It received a largely negative reaction from netizens, who claimed the song resembled Cardi B's previous work.

Expand Tweet

Trending

One netizen (@EZBreezyT) appeared to be unimpressed with the snippet of Cardi B's upcoming single. They said that they wanted to hear the full song before making a judgment, as the single wasn't "moving" them.

Terrence Ford 💛🐝👑 @EZBreezyT LINK I need to hear the real song first before I judge because this ain't moving me.

Some netizens have remarked that the rapper's music appears to sound the same. One user (@Xwildin1991) compared Outside to her 2021 single, Up.

"This sounds too much like her record "UP" her fans waited all this time for a repeat?" A netizen wrote.

"She chooses the wrong song to be her comeback. Cardi might be over after this," another netizen added.

"All her songs sounds the same, always the same beat, rhythm, flow," another X user wrote.

Some netizens said that the background dancers were performing choreography similar to the Chicken Dance. One user (@Xzamilloh) stated that the rapper should've released more music when her 2018 album, Invasion of Privacy, was doing well.

"The chaos in this video is crazy. Starting with The chicken dance moves and ending with the performer," a netizen commented.

"Why are they doing the chicken dance behind her? Is this the fried chicken dance?" another netizen wrote.

"It's gonna do a little bit and then nothing. I hate to say it, but Cardi should have struck while the iron was still hot with the second album," another X user wrote.

More details on Cardi B's performance at the Cannes Lions 2025

NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs - (Image via Getty)

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Cardi B performed at the Cannes Lions 2025 alongside producer and DJ Mark Ronson and Lola Young. The rapper sang her hit songs, including Bongos, Bodak Yellow, I Like It, Money, Up, and WAP.

Although she did not disclose who she rapped about in her upcoming single, Outside, she reportedly referred to her estranged husband, Offset, with whom she had a public dispute over the past few months.

"When I tell you these n****s ain't sh*t, please believe me/They gon' f**k on anything, these n****s way too easy/Good for nothing, low-down, dirty dogs, I'm convinced/Next time you see your momma, tell her how she raised a b*tch," Cardi B rapped.

According to HOT 97's June 11, 2025, report, Cardi shared in her recent Instagram Live that she has submitted her second album to Atlantic Records.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More