Lola Young teases new single ‘Not Like That Anymore,’ set to release this Friday

British singer-songwriter Lola Young announced the release of her new single on social media. In her latest Instagram post on Sunday, June 15, 2025, the Messy hitmaker shared a video in which she was jamming to the song Not Like That Anymore.

In the caption, she revealed to her more than 1.6 million followers when the track is coming out, writing:

"Dropping on this Friday, it's called 'not like that anymore.'"

A day before the release day reveal, Young shared a video teasing the new track on Instagram. In the video, she is seen dancing to the tune of Not Like That Anymore. She revealed the title of the song in the caption and in the teaser, she sings:

"And it goes on and on and on and on/ And now I'm locked out, got nowhere to go/ And my phone got stolen and my balance is low/ But If I look on the bright side/ At least I'm not f**king myself anymore, not anymore"

The new track marks the second single the British singer-songwriter dropped this year. After a series of social media teaser clips, Lola Young released her second single since Messy on May 16, 2025. Titled One Thing, the lyrics feature a few NSFW lyrics, which she first performed live during her Coachella headlining set in April.

She also released the music video for One Thing on the same day, which was directed by Dave Meyers.

Lola Young suffers technical difficulties at Summertime Ball

The day when Lola Young teased fans about the upcoming release of her new single Not Like That Anymore, on June 15, 2025, she was performing in front of thousands of people at the Summertime Ball at Wembley Arena in London. She joined the huge lineup of artists performing at this year's Summertime Ball, which includes Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Tate McRae, KSI, JADE, and more.

However, when it was time for Young to take the stage and start her performance, it was halted by technical difficulties, as her earpiece stopped working. According to Mirror UK, the South London singer-songwriter addressed the issue onstage, telling her fans:

"Sorry guys, my ears are going in and out. Can I get some new ears?"

While waiting for the new earpiece, she reportedly tried to continue with her performance but struggled to keep in time with the band. Per the outlet, Lola Young eventually asked the concertgoers to "Sing along, please."

However, at one point, she reportedly got fed up with the mishap and had to perform without hearing anything from her broken earpiece. She told her fans, "It's like doing it on purpose," before she walked off the stage.

Lola Young wasn't the only performer who experienced some mishaps during the event. Zara Larsson also dropped her microphone mid-performance, as per the Daily Mail UK, and the YouTube stream of the Summertime Ball was delayed by around 20 minutes. It meant that viewers were not up to speed with the event's performances.

After her Summertime Ball performance, Lola Young is scheduled to perform at Glastonbury Festival on June 27, 2025, and a dozen more concerts from July to December, as per her website.

