  Jade says Little Mix recently reunited for a sweet family get-together: "We had a nice little catch up"

Jade says Little Mix recently reunited for a sweet family get-together: “We had a nice little catch up”

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified May 29, 2025 00:18 GMT
BBC Radio 1
Jade shares Little Mix reunion (Image via Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall casually dropped that a Little Mix reunion happened recently. The girl group, which later only included Jade, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, has been on a break since May 2022 after their Confetti tour. Their fourth member, Jesy Nelson, left the group in December 2020.

However, in Jade's TikTok Live on Monday, May 26, 2025, she casually shared with her viewers and followers that Little Mix recently reunited for a family gathering, including some of their dancers and their kids. She said:

"It was so cute to see everyone, some of our dancers were there and some old friends. Obviously, all our families know each other. So, it was really nice to see the kids, obviously. We had a nice little catch-up. I've got my Perrie and Leigh fix."
She said that the reunion happened for Perrie's mother's birthday last week, who hosted a "little barbecue" in her home, and Jade and Leigh-Anne were invited for the celebration.

Since their temporary break in 2022, the X-Factor UK winners have pursued their solo careers. Jade Thirlwall released her debut single, Angel of My Dreams, in 2024, and Perrie Edwards released her UK chart-topping Forget About Us. Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne Pinnock released another UK chart-topper, Don't Say Love, and her EP, No Hard Feelings.

Jesy Nelson, who left the group first, has also made moves into solo music with Boyz, featuring Nicki Minaj. Jesy, however, didn't appear to be in the Little Mix gathering that Jade mentioned in her recent TikTok Live.

Jade recently teased a Little Mix reunion beyond their family gathering for Perrie's mom's birthday

Jade is making waves as a solo artist following the band's temporary breakup in 2022. She's currently busy with new music and doing shows ahead of her scheduled first-ever solo concert later in the year. On Sunday, May 25, 2026, she was in Liverpool for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, where she debuted her song, Plastic Box.

The event reportedly marks her first live debut as a solo artist, and she celebrated the milestone by performing her five hits to date. She performed Angel of My Dream, Midnight Cowboy, It Girl, FUFN (F**k You For Now), and Fantasy. Jade also included a medley of Little Mix's hits and a shortened version of the group's Wasabi.

While performing Wasabi, she hinted at a possible Little Mix reunion sometime in the future when she changed the lyrics to:

"I bet they gonna break up... It's a hiatus!"

She also shared some love for her group elsewhere in her set. While addressing the audience, she said that she's "grateful to the girls" because it was because of them that she was on that stage performing on her own.

Jade Thirlwall will be releasing her debut album, That's Showbiz, Baby!, on September 12, 2025, which she will follow with her first solo headline tour in the UK and Europe. The tour will kick off in Dublin's 3Olympia Theater on October 8, 2025.

Ahead of her solo concert tour, Jade will be performing in London at the Capital Summertime Ball on June 15 and in Somerset at the Glastonbury 2025 on June 28.

