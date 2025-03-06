“Worst lineup ever”- Internet divided over Glastonbury Festival 2025 line-up announcement

The Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts is scheduled to return to Somerset this year. The live event organizers have unveiled the first set of names for their 2025 edition, which reportedly includes Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, and more.

The festival's social media accounts uploaded the official poster, designed by Stanley Donwood, for their 2025 festival today (March 6), stating:

"Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2025 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions still to be announced."

Prior to the announcement confirming his headlining spot on Saturday (June 28), news of Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts playing at the festival was already making rounds on the internet.

Back in January, Neil Young had reportedly announced that he would be pulling out of the 2025 Glastonbury Festival citing "creative differences" as the reasons behind his decision.

It does seem that these issues have been hashed out, given that the 79-year-old singer has been confirmed to perform alongside his new band, The Chrome Hearts, which comprises guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick, drummer Anthony Logerfo, and organist Spooner Oldham.

Neil Young speaks onstage at a Q&A for "Coastal" during the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Riviera Theatre on February 07, 2025, in Santa Barbara, California. (Image via Getty/ Rebecca Sapp)

Iconic British Pop-Rock singer Sir Roderick David Stewart, professionally known as Rod Stewart, will be performing during the "Legend Slot" on Sunday (June 29).

Rod and his team confirmed his inclusion on the festival's 2025 line-up via a post made on X (formerly Twitter) in November 2024, citing he was extremely excited and is "more than able" to perform and put on an impressive set for his fanbase.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing at Glastonbury. After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there," Rod Stewart tweeted.

With the first set of names finally revealed to ticketholders and fans alike, many have taken to the comment section of Glastonbury's recent post on X to share their thoughts and opinions on the 2025 lineup.

The internet seemed divided as many fans appeared to highlight their disappointment over Glastonbury Festival's line-up for their 2025 edition.

"It seems I missed the golden age of Glastonbury. Alanis would be good though," A wishful fan stated.

"Neil Young aside, that has to be the worst Glastonbury lineup of all time. Wall-to-wall mediocrity," A Neil Young fan claimed.

"The best thing about this lineup is that I didn’t get any tickets. I know the music is only a small part of the Glastonbury experience however, this is a new level of low. @emilyeavis. Massive disappointment again," another added.

"Honestly thought it was a joke when I first read it!! Rod Stewart is bigger than all the headliners and could easily put on a better performance at the ripe old age of 103," A Rod Stewart fan stated.

Many were seen criticizing the festival's choice for headliners i.e. The 1975, Charli XCX, and Olivia Rodrigo, with one individual calling their inclusion "underwhelming".

"Most of the acts in the larger fonts are a little underwhelming but there are some great acts elsewhere on the bill," a user criticizes the line-up.

"I think I speak for everyone over 30 when I say "who the f*ck are Olivia Rodrigo and Charli XCX?" Christ, I'm getting old," a user claimed.

"Some good stuff on there but the headliners are very underwhelming. I thought last year was poor but this lineup is worse. I will still go and have a great time of course though," a fan explained.

However, many individuals were seen sharing their excitement for this year's Festival, highlighting their anticipation to see their favorite artists perform live this June.

"Damn. That's a good lineup! Didn't expect to see Biffy or Deftones on there! Friday is looking like it's gonna be clash central," a fan states.

"People need to see Biffy Clyro live if they never have. I know they're not everyone's cup of tea but they're so tight and loud live, so they'd be my suggestion for those going," a fan suggests.

"Doechii’s set about to be iconic," added another.

Glastonbury announces headliners for 2025 Festival: Complete line-up explored

Glastonbury Festival will be returning to Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, for their 2025 edition, which is scheduled to take place from June 25 to June 29.

Tickets for the event went live in November 2024, and have since completely sold out. However, a "Spring Sale" will be scheduled for any canceled or returned tickets, as confirmed in the disclaimer on the festival's website, which reads:

"FOLLOWING THE NOVEMBER TICKET SALES, TICKETS FOR GLASTONBURY 2025 HAVE NOW SOLD OUT. THERE WILL BE A RESALE OF ANY CANCELLED OR RETURNED TICKETS IN SPRING 2025."

Following today's announcement post, which confirms Matty Healy and Co. as headliners for Friday, Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts for Saturday, and Olivia Rodrigo for Sunday, the festival is yet to confirm acts and performances scheduled for June 25 and June 26.

The complete list of artists scheduled to perform at Glastonbury 2025 has been provided below:

June 27, 2025 (Friday)

Matthew Healy of 'The 1975' performs on The Other Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016. (Image via Getty/Ian Gavan)

The 1975

Loyle Carner

Biffy Clyro

Alanis Morissette

Busta Rhymes

Maribou State

Gracie Abrams

Four Tet

Wet Leg

Anohni And The Johnsons

Badbadnotgood

Blossoms

Burning Spear

CMAT

Denzel Curry

En Vogue

English Teacher

Fatboy Slim

Faye Webster

Floating Points

Franz Ferdinand

Glass Beams

Inhaler

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Osees

Pinkpantheress

Self Esteem

Supergrass

Vieux Farka Tourê

Wunderhorse

June 28, 2025 (Saturday)

Romy, Charli XCX, and Robyn perform during day three of the Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2024. (Image via Getty/Joseph Okpako)

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts

Charli XCX

Raye

Doechii

Deftones

Ezra Collective

John Fogerty

Amyl And The Sniffers

Amaare

Beabadoobee

Beth Gibbons

Bob Vylan

Brandi Carlile

Caribou

Father John Misty

Gary Numan

Greentea Peng

Jade

Japanese Breakfast

Kaiser Chiefs

Kneecap

Leftfield

Lucy Dacus

Nick Lowe

Nova Twins

Pa Salieu

Scissor Sisters

The Script

TV On The Radio

Weezer

Yussef Dayes

June 29, 2025 (Sunday)

Olivia Rodrigo performs on the Other stage during day four of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022. (Image via Getty/Jim Dyson)

Olivia Rodrigo

Rod Stewart

The Prodigy

Noah Kahan

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Wolf Alice

Jorja Smith

Overmono

The Libertines

AJ Tracey

Black Uhuru

Celeste

Cymande

Danilo Plessow

Djo

Future Islands

Girl In Red

Goat

Joy Crookes

Kae Tempest

Katy J Pearson

Parcels

Pawsa

Royel Otis

Shaboozey

Snow Patrol

Sprints

St. Vincent

The Big Moon

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

The Maccabees

The Selecter

Turnstile

According to festival organizer Emily Eavis, Glastonbury is scheduled to take a fallow year in 2026, for the farm grounds to fully recover, as well as to allow their team a year off.

