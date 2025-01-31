"Thought he is 40" — Internet lauds 80-year-old Rod Stewart's performance at FireAid benefit concert

Rod Stewart was among the many artists who performed at the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome, in Los Angeles on January 30, 2025. More than Stewart's music, what caught fans' attention was his appearance even at the age of 80. The musician wore a zebra print shirt and performed his classic 1988 hit track Forever Young.

The singer further opened up to FOX News about why he decided to perform at this event, which was meant to raise funds for victims who have been impacted due to the LA fires. Stewart mentioned that he had been living in California for about 50 years and that he had experienced a lot here.

Stewart also recalled that his kids were born in the state as well. Spending so much time in the state reportedly led him to this event. Meanwhile, several netizens took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and complimented his ageless look. Here are some popular reactions found on the platform. A user (@Only_Ape_King) tweeted:

"Oh HELL yeah!!! This is Legendary sh*t. Rod Stewart is f*cking 80 years old, dude. Thought he is 40 😂."

A fan reacted to Rod, (Image via @Only_Ape_King/X)

Another user noted:

"Rod Stewart is a ROCKSTAR ⚡️#FireAid."

"An 80-year old Rod Stewart is giving better live performances in 2025 than 90% of young artistes in this era, today," added a tweet.

"God dammit!! Rod Stewart is triggering Dad memories. This show is amazinggg🥹🥹#FireAid," commented another fan.

Several other fans flooded the social media platforms sharing how impressed they were with Rod's performance. A user wrote on X:

"Between Rod and the backup dancers we are all being transported back to the 80s."

"Killed it 80 is the new 60," described a fan.

"I can’t believe he’s 80," wondered another one.

During his set, Rod performed his other tracks including Maggie May and People Get Ready. A number of others artists performed at the Intuit Dome including Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Stevie Wonder, and Sting, to name a few.

Rod Stewart recently celebrated his 80th birthday

On January 10, 2025, Rod turned 80. According to reports by PEOPLE, a week after that, he was joined by longtime friend Ronnie Wood, to celebrate his birthday bash. Apart from Stewart and Wood, their respective wives were also present at the party.

77-year-old Ronnie Wood even took to Instagram to post an update about the same. Wood posted some photos where he posed with Rod, Sally, and Penny Lancaster. He also wrote a caption that read:

"🥳😎🎂Really fun night celebrating Rod’s 80th!"

Meanwhile, Sally Wood uploaded a post on Instagram, which suggested that the event was actually a surprise birthday party arranged by Penny for her husband Rod, whom she married in 2007.

As for his upcoming ventures, Rod Stewart is set to perform at the Glastonbury music festival. According to a November 2024 article by PEOPLE, he would be one of the oldest artists to perform at the music festival, which is to be held in June 2025.

