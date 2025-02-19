"Rent is so due"- Internet hilariously reacts as Drake gets allegedly caught gambling on drone footage

Following a successful Valentine's Day album launch with PartyNextDoor and his ongoing Anita Max Wynn Tour, Drake has been garnering massive attention across social media platforms all through February.

Today (February 19), clips of Drizzy dealing with a spy drone went viral on platforms like X and Instagram. The clip captures the OVO superstar living in his Sydney penthouse, focusing on his open laptop screen which allegedly features casino games on the popular gambling website Stake.

Many suspect the viral clip to be a marketing stunt curated by Drizzy and Stake, given that the rapper acts as the official brand ambassador for the online gambling company.

In the video, Drake can be seen walking out onto his penthouse balcony only to be startled by the appearance of the drone which was hovering near his laptop. The rapper makes a quick double take, grabs an orange slide, and hurls it at the alleged spying drone.

The slide misses its intended target, with the drone flying away. The clip ends with footage of a sprawling view of Sydney's cityscape. Several netizens took to X to share their reactions to the hilarious encounter, with many claiming the video was staged.

More reactions followed from users doubling down on the video clip allegedly being an advertisement for Stake, sharing their opinions in the comments for Kurrco's repost.

"No way this sh*t is real, man. There's no way. The throw. The way he just throw it to the side lmfao. No fu*king way, man. No one is that bad at throwing a sandal at a drone," a user claimed.

"You’re not going to disclose that this is an advertisement," another questioned.

"Bro we know it’s a Stake ad," a user stated.

Several users were seen poking fun at Drizzy's reaction to the spy drone flying outside his Australian penthouse.

"Ni**a is a generational cornball," a user stated.

"Dear God there's not enough L's in the alphabet to hand this man. You'd think the one was enough," said another.

"Bro definitely said “geez Louise” as the drone flew away," one user claimed.

Individuals were also seen making fun of Kendrick Lamar, given the two rapper's rocky history and recent highly publicized rap beef.

"Typical. Kbots can’t tell this is staged. Drake a master troll," a user stated.

"Kendrick fans already starting to spy on my goat after he dropped an AOTY," a Drake fan chimed in.

Drake and PartyNextDoor’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U projected to debut at No.1 on Billboard 200

It's been almost a week since Drake and PartyNextDoor dropped their highly anticipated collaboration project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, hosting 21 full-length records and collaborations with artists Pim, Chino Pacas, and Yebba.

According to reports from music charts magazine, HitsDD (Hits Daily Double), their Valentine's Day album is expected to sell over 250,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, debuting at No.1 on Billboard 200.

As per HitsDD speculations, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U will seemingly outsell Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy-winning album, Short N' Sweet, in terms of activity, with projections suggesting the young popstar may continue to generate higher album sales.

The top spot on Billboard 200 is currently held by The Weeknd's sixth and final studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which marked the largest album debut for 2024 generating 450,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

DJ Akademiks took to X today to argue with fans and critics who were seen claiming that clearing 250,000 AEU is "less" for a rapper of Drake's status. The hip-hop personality and podcaster suggested that a solo Drizzy project would perform very differently, commercially, as compared to his collaboration with PND.

He went on to suggest the difference in the reach of both artists, Drake and PartyNextDoor, is why $ome $exy $ongs 4 U potentially clearing 250,000 AEU "makes perfect sense".

"Remember collab albums first week sales are usually the average of both artist's solo albums sales. Drake's last album 402k. PND Last album 37k. Makes perfect sense why this is in the 200k range and actually impressive seeing that UMG/SPOTIFY has sent a clear message they dont fwh," DJ Akademiks tweeted.

Drake will be heading out to Brisbane next Monday, following his final string of shows in Sydney, scheduled for February 19-20.

The OVO CEO will be performing at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre next week before returning to Sydney in March for the final leg of his Anita Max Wynn Tour.

