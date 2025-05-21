"No one is watching this mess" — Internet reacts to Jesy Nelson collaborating with Prime Video for a series on her "Life After Little Mix"

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has recently collaborated with Prime Video for a six-part documentary series following her journey after splitting from the girl band. The docuseries is titled Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, and will explore the singer's journey into motherhood.

Shortly after she announced her Prime Video collab via Instagram on May 20, 2025, X pages such as @PopBase covered the same. This resulted in netizens taking to the social media platform to express their opinions.

Commenting on Jesy's upcoming docuseries, an X user tweeted:

"No one is watching this mess."

"Most of us will not be watching," an X user commented.

"Exactly 0 people will be tuning in," another X user mentioned.

"Nobody knows or cares about whatever a little mix or whoever Jesy Nelson is," an internet user stated.

"Using little mix for attention again. I doubt she will take any accountability for her blackfishing, dismissing racism, and treating her friends terribly," another internet user said.

On the other hand, fans of the singer expressed excitement for the Jesy Nelson docuseries.

"Jesy opening up about her mental health again is brave. She’s breaking the stigma," an X user tweeted.

"Gonna need some popcorn for this one 👀," a netizen expressed.

"Nice to see her drop something that feels real. No extra, just truth," another netizen remarked.

Did Jesy Nelson star in a documentary before? Details explored amid news of her latest docuseries collab with Prime Video

While Jesy Nelson announced the release of the six-part docuseries in collaboration with Prime Video, this is not the first documentary she has starred in. The former Little Mix member made a documentary about her life called Odd One Out in 2019, which also features the band's members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards.

In her 2019 documentary, Jesy talked about comparing herself with other members of the girl band, adding that her battle with low self-esteem stemmed from the formation of Little Mix on The X Factor in 2011. Despite the girl band winning that year's title, Jesy Nelson was trolled for her looks on social media.

Recalling the night Little Mix won The X Factor, Jesy wished she were at home with her mother. The singer mentioned in her 2019 documentary:

“When you’ve never had any issues with your face and then realize people are saying these things about you… You think if everybody is saying it, it must be true.”

Jesy Nelson has often been vocal about her self-esteem and mental health issues, not just in the documentary but also while announcing her departure from Little Mix. In a now-deleted Instagram post in December 2020, Jesy mentioned that she was leaving the band because it was necessary to protect her mental health. The singer added:

"I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard."

In her IG post announcing the latest docuseries, Jesy Nelson mentioned that it was not an easy decision to let cameras capture her family, given that her pregnancy and the birth of her twins were a "deeply personal time." However, the former Little Mix member stated that she was looking forward to letting the audience in as she navigated her way into becoming a mother for the first time.

Jesy recently welcomed twin daughters, Ocean and Story, with her partner Zion Foster. The singer mentioned that she had a high-risk pregnancy and that the audience will get to see its particulars on her docuseries.

