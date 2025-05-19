How long have Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster been together? Former Little Mix member welcomes twins weeks after emergency surgery

Jesy Nelson, a former Little Mix member, and her boyfriend, Zion Foster, have become parents. They welcomed twin daughters, Ocean and Story, on May 15, 2025, after a high-risk pregnancy. Nelson and Foster have been together since 2022, with a brief split in 2024 before reconciling later that year.

Jesy delivered the twins prematurely at 31 weeks and five days, just weeks after undergoing emergency surgery to address complications from twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS). The couple announced the births via a joint Instagram post on May 18, sharing photos of their newborns in the hospital. They wrote:

"So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31weeks plus 5 days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong!

Jesy Nelson first revealed her pregnancy in January 2025 with a playful post captioned, “She’s eating for 3 now.” By March, she revealed that the twins were monochorionic diamniotic (MCDA), meaning they shared a single placenta, which posed risks of uneven nutrient distribution.

In April, Jesy Nelson underwent an emergency procedure to improve the twins’ survival chances, documenting her hospital stay on Instagram. Foster, a hip-hop artist known for tracks like Intro (Real Love), supported Nelson throughout the pregnancy and later reshared the birth announcement.

Jesy Nelson and Zion's relationship timeline and health challenges during pregnancy

Nelson and Foster started dating in January 2022 and released their collaboration, Mine, in 2024, before briefly splitting later that year. They rekindled their relationship months after the breakup, with Nelson sharing snippets of their life together online. While Foster focuses on hip-hop tracks like Intro (Real Love), Nelson’s solo career took off following her 2020 exit from Little Mix.

Nelson announced her pregnancy in January 2025, marking a new chapter for the couple. However, by March, she revealed the twins were facing TTTS, a condition in which uneven placental nutrient sharing can endanger both babies. Doctors recommended emergency surgery, which Nelson underwent in April.

“It’s necessary because it’s going to give our babies the best chance of surviving,” she explained in a video update.

The twins’ early arrival on May 15 followed weeks of hospitalization. Nelson and Foster named their daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, celebrating their birth with heartfelt social media posts. Nelson confirmed they were “healthy and fighting strong.”

Their relationship has played out quite openly, from collaborating on music to sharing personal health updates. Jesy Nelson’s honest posts about her pregnancy struggles resonated with fans, who left an outpouring of support in the comments. Foster, for his part, has underlined his commitment as a partner and father by resharing her updates on his own social feeds.

By May 2025, all their focus is on their twin daughters. Jesy Nelson has put her solo career, best known for her 2021 debut Boyz, on pause, while Foster keeps promoting his music. The birth of Ocean and Story closes a turbulent yet hopeful chapter for the pair, who overcame both personal and medical challenges after getting back together in 2024.

Jesy Nelson’s willingness to document her TTTS diagnosis and the early arrival of her girls has helped spotlight the realities of high-risk pregnancies and the need for prompt medical care. Now that Ocean and Story are finally headed home after their time in neonatal care, the new family is looking forward to celebrating the next milestones together.

