From DDG to Duke Dennis: Complete list of Professors and student lineup at Kai Cenat’s Streamers University

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has stirred up the internet once again, launching a new "Streamers University".

Minutes after opening the applications, millions of aspiring content creators sent in their entries to join Kai's Streamer University. The official announcement came earlier this month with a Hogwarts-inspired Instagram reel where Cenat, clad in a wizard robe, stated:

"I’m excited to extend to you a most heartfelt welcome to the very first class of Streamer University. Here, you will find a school where chaos is encouraged and content is king."

According to reports, Kai first came up with the idea for the Streamer University during a Twitch stream, citing that he intended to rent out a university for aspiring content creators regardless of their reach.

"I’m going to rent out a university over a course of a weekend. It will be streaming university. Okay? I’m going to rent it out. I’m going to put out enrolls and applications of people to enroll into the university, no matter if you’re big, no matter if you’re a small streamer, you can stream the entire weekend," Kai Cenat explained.

On Saturday (May 17), Kai Cenat unveiled the list of applicants who were enrolled into the Streamer University. Over a hundred different content creators and streamers, which includes popular names like Ray and Young Dabo, were selected to be part of the school.

The list includes 120 content creators of which 42 are well-known creators, with the remaining being rising and upcoming influencers and streamers. The complete list of enrolled students is provided below:

HoneyyJade Tbcnks Iloswork Brooklyn Frost Sarahynh My'ren Makayla Ya girl des Folass Scum TK Shell0 Iamtrinlij Chicklet Nina Aaverie Iman Nolimitjay Strifecos Gianni (GGtwinsz) Meriyam Lightskinmonte Y0nn4 Shank Sophie Hyder Brischeese Reggie JankyRondo Tyrone Danny Bans RipItRandy Ayemariiii _luvesti Tota Giovanni (GGtwinsz) Summyahmarie Barbieskie Izzy_Kinda Maleni (Chicklet) Hoodbabies Wendy Ortiz Evelyn Ortiz BigWinnn RaKai Maxwell Ye 2kboo Corey2u Aya Gotti Keeyahthecreator Ginalaitschek junniechime snowwcone Mrs Chim Chim Kvrtez Badkidjay Shaqqwit2qs Quan Punga MayaBuckets Ryah Autumn Reign Valan Pixel Drink Deshae Frost Malachiwyd Crispymo EmilyCC Sara Sheehan Mari Vanessa Loud Jefe (Jam World TV) Saltygummibear Dabo Arky Vboogie Ash Alk SamHam Allison Kroes Ray Dezz Wade (Jam World TV) Thickey Jamal KingSammelot Caiuwus taeda_geez Jay Cincoo Sholly KNS Okaysirr Tylil Marcissist Lala Treasure Osiria Turnahbaby Lightskin Kim Jo (Jam World TV) Catalixia KokoNata Aldogotit Nizzy_ Zeddy Will Rynenzo Evelyn and Bobby Kanklive Emildztv Chrushexotic1x Iluvuncynthia Kelo KarlessKityy BlasianBabylola Kbakes PrimatePaige Daejorna Ivanbetter Alex and Jessica Bdestines JPTGames Kishka Raud Yohan Uja DatboiGio_ Bribret

Interestingly, Kai Cenat stacked Streamer University's faculty with popular streamers and content creators showcasing their expertise in music, gaming, and more.

The complete list of professors for Kai Cenat's Streamer University has been provided below:

DDG Chrisnxtdoor Agent 00 CookinWitKya India Love Iamthekingoffitness ImDontai Markus King Duke Dennis Cindy Gallop Extra Emily Preacherquis AimHigh Kaysan Zias & Blou Ojay Suave (Guidance Counselor) Funny Marco BenDaDonn

Drake and Kai Cenat teaming up for a 'SOMEBODY LOVES ME' music video

Kai Cenat is reportedly working with Drake to put together the music video for the OVO CEO's collaboration with PartyNextDoor, SOMEBODY LOVES ME.

The announcement comes as Drizzy confirmed he's currently working on a new solo project, officially following up on February's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Kai revealed the upcoming music video collaboration during a recent live stream, where he seemingly offered $15,000 to 20 fans who "love directing".

"Everybody who loves directing. Everybody who loves coming up with treatments and sh*t. 30 seconds to a minute of an idea of what y'all got. Treatment is like an idea of a music video... Deadline is May 24th," Kai stated.

During a recent Kick livestream with Adin Ross, the Canadian rapper spoke on his upcoming album, stating:

"Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album. Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap."

Drake and PartyNextDoor's first official collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, debuted at No.1 after hitting DSPs on February 14, 2025.

