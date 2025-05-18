  • home icon
  • Music
  • From DDG to Duke Dennis: Complete list of Professors and student lineup at Kai Cenat’s Streamers University

From DDG to Duke Dennis: Complete list of Professors and student lineup at Kai Cenat’s Streamers University

By Perrin Kapur
Modified May 18, 2025 17:15 GMT
Kai Cenat arrives at 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Oakland Arena on February 14, 2025, in Oakland, California. (Image via Getty/Miikka Skaffari)
Kai Cenat arrives at 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Oakland Arena on February 14, 2025, in Oakland, California. (Image via Getty/Miikka Skaffari)

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has stirred up the internet once again, launching a new "Streamers University".

Ad

Minutes after opening the applications, millions of aspiring content creators sent in their entries to join Kai's Streamer University. The official announcement came earlier this month with a Hogwarts-inspired Instagram reel where Cenat, clad in a wizard robe, stated:

"I’m excited to extend to you a most heartfelt welcome to the very first class of Streamer University. Here, you will find a school where chaos is encouraged and content is king."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

According to reports, Kai first came up with the idea for the Streamer University during a Twitch stream, citing that he intended to rent out a university for aspiring content creators regardless of their reach.

"I’m going to rent out a university over a course of a weekend. It will be streaming university. Okay? I’m going to rent it out. I’m going to put out enrolls and applications of people to enroll into the university, no matter if you’re big, no matter if you’re a small streamer, you can stream the entire weekend," Kai Cenat explained.
Ad

On Saturday (May 17), Kai Cenat unveiled the list of applicants who were enrolled into the Streamer University. Over a hundred different content creators and streamers, which includes popular names like Ray and Young Dabo, were selected to be part of the school.

The list includes 120 content creators of which 42 are well-known creators, with the remaining being rising and upcoming influencers and streamers. The complete list of enrolled students is provided below:

Ad
  1. HoneyyJade
  2. Tbcnks
  3. Iloswork
  4. Brooklyn Frost
  5. Sarahynh
  6. My'ren Makayla
  7. Ya girl des
  8. Folass
  9. Scum TK
  10. Shell0
  11. Iamtrinlij
  12. Chicklet
  13. Nina
  14. Aaverie Iman
  15. Nolimitjay
  16. Strifecos
  17. Gianni (GGtwinsz)
  18. Meriyam
  19. Lightskinmonte
  20. Y0nn4
  21. Shank
  22. Sophie Hyder
  23. Brischeese
  24. Reggie
  25. JankyRondo
  26. Tyrone
  27. Danny Bans
  28. RipItRandy
  29. Ayemariiii
  30. _luvesti
  31. Tota
  32. Giovanni (GGtwinsz)
  33. Summyahmarie
  34. Barbieskie
  35. Izzy_Kinda
  36. Maleni (Chicklet)
  37. Hoodbabies
  38. Wendy Ortiz
  39. Evelyn Ortiz
  40. BigWinnn
  41. RaKai
  42. Maxwell Ye
  43. 2kboo
  44. Corey2u
  45. Aya
  46. Gotti
  47. Keeyahthecreator
  48. Ginalaitschek
  49. junniechime
  50. snowwcone
  51. Mrs Chim Chim
  52. Kvrtez
  53. Badkidjay
  54. Shaqqwit2qs
  55. Quan
  56. Punga
  57. MayaBuckets
  58. Ryah
  59. Autumn Reign
  60. Valan
  61. Pixel Drink
  62. Deshae Frost
  63. Malachiwyd
  64. Crispymo
  65. EmilyCC
  66. Sara Sheehan
  67. Mari
  68. Vanessa Loud
  69. Jefe (Jam World TV)
  70. Saltygummibear
  71. Dabo
  72. Arky
  73. Vboogie
  74. Ash Alk
  75. SamHam
  76. Allison Kroes
  77. Ray
  78. Dezz
  79. Wade (Jam World TV)
  80. Thickey
  81. Jamal
  82. KingSammelot
  83. Caiuwus
  84. taeda_geez
  85. Jay Cincoo
  86. Sholly KNS
  87. Okaysirr
  88. Tylil
  89. Marcissist
  90. Lala
  91. Treasure Osiria
  92. Turnahbaby
  93. Lightskin Kim
  94. Jo (Jam World TV)
  95. Catalixia
  96. KokoNata
  97. Aldogotit
  98. Nizzy_
  99. Zeddy Will
  100. Rynenzo
  101. Evelyn and Bobby
  102. Kanklive
  103. Emildztv
  104. Chrushexotic1x
  105. Iluvuncynthia
  106. Kelo
  107. KarlessKityy
  108. BlasianBabylola
  109. Kbakes
  110. PrimatePaige
  111. Daejorna
  112. Ivanbetter
  113. Alex and Jessica
  114. Bdestines
  115. JPTGames
  116. Kishka
  117. Raud
  118. Yohan Uja
  119. DatboiGio_
  120. Bribret
Ad
Ad

Interestingly, Kai Cenat stacked Streamer University's faculty with popular streamers and content creators showcasing their expertise in music, gaming, and more.

The complete list of professors for Kai Cenat's Streamer University has been provided below:

  1. DDG
  2. Chrisnxtdoor
  3. Agent 00
  4. CookinWitKya
  5. India Love
  6. Iamthekingoffitness
  7. ImDontai
  8. Markus King
  9. Duke Dennis
  10. Cindy Gallop
  11. Extra Emily
  12. Preacherquis
  13. AimHigh
  14. Kaysan
  15. Zias & Blou
  16. Ojay Suave (Guidance Counselor)
  17. Funny Marco
  18. BenDaDonn

Drake and Kai Cenat teaming up for a 'SOMEBODY LOVES ME' music video

Kai Cenat is reportedly working with Drake to put together the music video for the OVO CEO's collaboration with PartyNextDoor, SOMEBODY LOVES ME.

Ad

The announcement comes as Drizzy confirmed he's currently working on a new solo project, officially following up on February's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Kai revealed the upcoming music video collaboration during a recent live stream, where he seemingly offered $15,000 to 20 fans who "love directing".

"Everybody who loves directing. Everybody who loves coming up with treatments and sh*t. 30 seconds to a minute of an idea of what y'all got. Treatment is like an idea of a music video... Deadline is May 24th," Kai stated.
Ad
Ad

During a recent Kick livestream with Adin Ross, the Canadian rapper spoke on his upcoming album, stating:

"Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album. Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap."

Drake and PartyNextDoor's first official collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, debuted at No.1 after hitting DSPs on February 14, 2025.

About the author
Perrin Kapur

Perrin Kapur

Twitter icon

Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.

Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.  

From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Perrin Kapur
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications