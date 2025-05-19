"Did they take each other phones to try to go viral?" — Netizens react as Tori Brixx denies posting about Tory Lanez, while Rich the Kid responds

Influencer Tori Brixx uploaded a stream of now-deleted Instagram stories on May 18, calling out Tory Lanez for allegedly calling her multiple times and trying to talk to her. She also posted a screenshot of a three-minute-long voicemail message, hinting that Lanez had reportedly sent it to her. Hours later, Brixx's fiancé, rapper Rich the Kid, stated that he would take "accountability" for the Instagram stories.

"I been in the wrong. Tori has been more than a great woman to me. I've messed up before and I take full accountability. She is an outstanding mother and great person. St8up [straight up]," the rapper wrote on his Instagram story.

For the unversed, Tory Lanez is currently serving a ten-year prison sentence for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. As reported by the BBC on May 13, 2025, Lanez was stabbed by another inmate at the California Correctional Institution on May 12.

Brixx deleted her stories after her fiancé's post and then wrote on her story that she was not behind the stories.

"Clearly, that wasn't me posting," Brixx wrote.

The deleted Instagram stories were reposted by the Instagram page @hollywoodunlocked. This garnered varied responses from netizens. While some were seemingly confused, others stated Rich the Kid and Brixx orchestrated the whole thing for "clout."

One netizen (@jay0302) wondered if Tori Brixx and her fiancé, Rich the Kid, took each other's phones and posted the Instagram stories to go viral.

A netizen comments on Rich the Kid's response to Brixx and Tory Lanez's alleged online beef. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Some netizens were seemingly confused by the alleged feud between Tory Lanez and Tori Brixx and called the three "shameless" for it.

Netizens discuss Rich the Kid's response to Brixx and Tory Lanez's alleged online beef. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

While one netizen (@skrizzy) called out Rich the Kid for beefing with Tory Lanez while he was in jail, another jokingly said that he supposedly admitted to using Tori Brixx's phone to upload the Instagram stories on her behalf.

Netizens discuss Rich the Kid's response to Brixx and Tory Lanez's alleged online beef. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Netizens continued to call out the couple, saying they allegedly tried to get clout. Another user (@loudermilkleslie) told Rich the Kid to move on from the drama.

Netizens discuss Rich the Kid's response to Brixx and Tory Lanez's alleged online beef. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Tori Brixx's former friend accused her of alleged physical assault in February 2025

Tori Brixx at the REVOLT World 2023 (Image via Getty)

In February 2025, Lesly Bonilla spoke up against her former friend Tori Brixx. Bonilla claimed that during a trip to Las Vegas in February 2024 with Brixx and Rich the Kid, she was allegedly attacked. In a series of videos, she stated that Brixx was reportedly intoxicated with alcohol and drugs and assumed she was having an affair with her fiancé.

Bonilla provided graphic images of her injuries and screenshots of Brixx's texts, apologizing for the incident. She also stated that her lawyer tried to contact the couple multiple times for a year. However, Brixx allegedly dodged "accountability."

"It has been a whole year from this incident, and Tori has not taken any responsibility or any accountability for all the harm that she's done to me physically," Bonilla said.

In another screenshot shared by Bonilla, Brixx allegedly texted her and called her out for trying to "scam" her by suing her.

"Lmfaoooo I heard u tryna serve and sue me ain't got none for your scam and I live in Texas fool," the screenshot read.

Rich the Kid and Tori Brixx have not publicly addressed Lesly Bonilla's accusations.

