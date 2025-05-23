"It's painful to listen to" — Internet divided over Zara Larsson's new single 'Midnight Sun' from upcoming album

People online have reacted to Zara Larsson's new single, Midnight Sun, which the singer released on Thursday, May 22, via her social media channels.

Midnight Sun will be part of Larsson's upcoming album, set to be released later this year. She shared snippets of the song on her Instagram account, along with a link in her bio for fans to pre-save it. Reactions to the track on social media have been mixed. One user on X wrote:

"Pop music has really gone downhill; it’s painful to listen to!"

"i love her but her vocals deserve better sounding songs than this ns," another tweeted.

However, there were also some positive reactions, with some fans expressing their excitement for the upcoming album and praising the song.

"she's coming," one user wrote.

"ULTIMATE SONG OF THE SUMMER," another tweeted.

"WE ARE BEING FED," another commented.

Zara Larsson released Pretty Ugly in April this year. It is also set to be part of her upcoming album.

Zara Larsson speaks about Pretty Ugly and not working with straight men

Zara Larsson released a new single titled Pretty Ugly earlier this year. In the music video, she is seen driving a Volkswagen, fully glammed up. However, she soon gets down in a muddy field, where she and a group of women move around freely.

In an interview with Variety published on April 25, Larsson spoke about the song and her creative process, highlighting how her collaborators have changed. She said:

“This one was a good first song, kind of unexpected, not the typical pop song. [It] definitely hits you in the face when you hear it.”

Zara continued:

“It’s also the first time where I’m not working with straight men. It really did make a difference. It’s for the girls and the gays.”

Larsson also emphasized that she has been working hard on her new album and is ready to release it soon.

Zara Larsson on Symphony gaining TikTok traction

Kygo Performs At Rogers Arena (Image Source: Getty)

While Zara Larsson has been releasing new music, one of her older songs, Symphony, has recently trended again on TikTok and other social media platforms. In the aforementioned interview with Variety, she addressed the song's sudden burst, saying:

“My friends started sending me these videos. It’s a very fun, colorful Lisa Frank aesthetic mixed with ‘I’m an alcoholic’ or ‘I have severe depression’ or ‘my boyfriend’s cheating on me’—with this very beautiful song.”

Symphony was already a major hit, with over 1 billion views on YouTube, before it resurfaced in the spotlight. Mentioning a comment on her TikTok, Larsson said:

“I saw one comment on my [TikTok] video saying, ‘Flex. I knew the song before it became a trend.' “And I’m like, yeah—so did a billion other people... It’s amazing. A classic good song is always a good song no matter the time,” she added.

Zara Larsson released Symphony in 2017 in collaboration with Clean Bandit. The track blends dance, pop, and electro-pop elements and became a big hit upon release.

