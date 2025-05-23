Playboi Carti drops new single ‘SOME MORE’: A Review

The past 24 hours have been very busy for Atlanta rapper, Playboi Carti, who dropped two records, uploading them to social media as a response to Kanye West.

Both the new tracks mark his first official solo release since dropping his third studio album, MUSIC, back in March. The album featured artists like Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and more, and debuted at No.1 on Billboard 200.

Recapping this week's events, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, took to Instagram, on Wednesday (May 21), to share his collaboration with NBA YoungBoy on the record titled ALIVE.

The track also appeared to have sampled Playboi Carti's CRANK, which was included on his MUSIC album. The Atlanta rapper quickly followed up by releasing his own version of ALIVE to his @opium_00pium Instagram handle, stating:

"DIS MY SONG LIL BRA @ye"

Less than six hours after uploading ALIVE to Instagram, Carti would follow up with the release of a new record titled SOME MORE, once again uploaded exclusively to social media, alongside a visualizer, captioning his post:

"DIS SH*T EASY"

While Carti and Ye had a strong 2024 together, collaborating on records like Carnival and even sharing the stage during the Vultures listening parties, their relationship soured earlier this year following the release of MUSIC.

In extended rants on X (formerly Twitter), Kanye found issues with him supposedly being "left off" Playboi's third studio album. In March, Ye tweeted concerns about Carti supposedly asking Kim Kardashian to allow for North West's vocals to be used on a record.

"I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER," Ye tweeted.

Not long after Kanye's X rant, Carti responded with a single tweet which read:

"YE STFU"

Bar-for-Bar: Breaking down Playboi Carti's new single 'SOME MORE'

Exclusively released to Instagram on Thursday (May 22), Playboi Carti's SOME MORE marks his first new solo release since his third studio album debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart in March.

Producer F1LTHY, who worked extensively on MUSIC, revealed that Carti handled a majority of SOME MORE's production himself, teaming up with producers like KP Beatz, Lucian, Jasper Harris, and Aaron Shadrow.

A$ap Bari attends Republic Saturdays at Republic Lounge on May 15, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty/Prince Williams)

The title of this track, and it's hook, alludes to Carti teasing a follow up album to MUSIC, supposedly titled Baby Boi, which he first revealed during a FaceTime call with rapper A$AP Bari.

Notable themes explored on Playboi Carti's new single SOME MORE have been provided below:

Wealth

Luxury

Status

Violence

Substance Abuse

Relationships

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Chorus)

"Want some more? / Want some more? / Want some more?"

After a short introduction, where Carti seemingly references American actress Youree Dell Harris, who was best known for portraying psychic Miss Cleo on Television, the rapper introduces listeners to SOME MORE's hook.

The song's hook appears to allude to Carti's fanbase and their demand for consistent new music from the Atlanta rapper. He seemingly teases his fans by asking whether they truly want new music from him, before leading into the first verse.

(Verse 1)

"She evil like a muh'f**ka, I don't even f**k her no more / I set the tone, thirty for thirty, they don't wanna compete no more / These b***h a** ni**as be worried 'bout the wrong thing, better watch your ho / I'm smellin' like a whole pound, but, b***h, I'm on"

Playboi Carti kicks off his first verse on SOME MORE by shouting out his success following the release of MUSIC in March.

Carti claims to have "set the tone" for hip-hop in 2025, citing that nobody wishes to compete with him anymore after he dropped a No.1 album featuring 30 full-length records, all of which broke into Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

"Goyard bag filled with two-hundred thou', I could put you on / Money on your head, I put them on tees, homes / I been locked and loaded sincе I was a teen, homes / Hit the block and score, lil' n***a, I don't bеlieve in ho*s"

After flexing the massive amounts of marijuana he's smoked, Carti shares his affinity for wealth and luxury when claiming he walks around with a Goyard bag containing $200,000. Prices for these exclusive designer bags starts anywhere from $3,000 to $4,000.

Carti continues by claiming he's been "locked and loaded" ever since he was a teenager, citing that his success can attributed to his early-day struggles as an upcoming rapper.

Playboi Carti in the official visualizer for 'SOME MORE' (Image via X/@nfr_podcast)

"Gun to yo' head, n***a, check the score, we done killed them ho*s / Molly bustin' on me, Elon Musk, I'm in SoHo, woah / Turned my jersey backwards, it say "Schyeah" (Shut up), I'm official, ho / Put them zips inside that baby bag, tell that baby, Get off"

Playboi Carti continues by using a sports metaphor to cite that he's moved far ahead of his competition, while touching on themes of substance abuse, luxury, and status.

Carti compares himself to Elon Musk, likely referencing the billionaire's plan to colonize Mars, when suggesting he's been consuming a lot of "molly". The final line appears to be a subtle nod to the various rumors surrounding his upcoming Baby Boi album.

"Tell them folks to run the swag back, we need all of that / Five hundred in the trash bag, I need all of that"

Playboi Carti ends his verse by speaking directly to his competition, claiming that people are emulating his style and "swag," to maintain their relevance within hip-hop.

After another run of SOME MORE's hook, Carti returns with the final verse for his new song.

(Verse 2)

Playboi Carti in the official visualizer for 'SOME MORE' (Image via X/@nfr_podcast)

"Uh, runnin' to them M's, I don't give no f**k / And if you just like me, put your hands up / Uh, Tesla car got butterfly doors like, woah, woah / If a ho call ten times, I'm tellin' her, "Hell no""

While Playboi Carti's second verse features only a single bar, the rapper effectively highlights his drive for garnering wealth, citing that he supposedly modified his Tesla cybertruck to have "butterfly doors," extending vertically, instead of traditional doors that extend horizontally.

The rapper ends the verse by citing major detachment issues, claiming if a girl calls him "10 times" he ghosts her. The chorus plays one more time before Playboi Carti's SOME MORE officially closes out.

While fans are yet to have an official release date for Playboi Carti's follow-up to MUSIC, many expect the Baby Boi project to be released sometime later this year.

