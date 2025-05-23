Osamason drops new EP 'GRAILS': A Review

Less than a month after Osamason dropped the official music video for Ref, directed by Walker Andrews and uploaded to YouTube on April 29, 2025, the SoundCloud rapper is back with a new EP titled Grails.

The new EP was distributed to all major streaming platforms on Wednesday (May 21), one day after the rapper celebrated his 22nd birthday. The project includes three singles titled Lil O The Impaler, Slime U Out, and Horses.

The new EP follows the release of his third commercial mixtape, Jump Out, which was distributed to all major streaming platforms on January 24, 2025. The project resulted in his first Billboard 200 entry, peaking at no.151 on the publication's album chart.

Pitchfork's Olivier Lafontant reviewed the album, calling Osamason's Jump Out one of his "most volatile and electrifying work to date. " He rated the LP 8.2/10.

A track-by-track review of Osamason's EP 'GRAILS'

The records included on Grails, which hit streaming platforms on Wednesday, appear to have been previewed multiple times by the rapper, with versions of them even being uploaded to SoundCloud.

An hour after Grails was released, Osamason reportedly took to Instagram to suggest he did not release the project willingly, alluding to his record label, Atlantic Records, supposedly releasing the EP without informing him.

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

Lil O The Impaler

(Production Credits: Gyro)

Track 1 on 'GRAILS' (Image via Spotify)

On Lil O The Impaler, listeners are introduced to an extremely high-energy funky production, fueled by fast past drum sequences and loud synths, credited to producer Gyro.

The record primarily finds the young rapper speaking on his successes, flexing his wealth on his competition, as well as shouting out his manager Hitechsef.

"Hold up, hop out, Impala / I'm a straight flexer, I'm a straight baller / Ho still love me and I don't call her / Freak-a** b***h, you don't got no father / Yeah, okay, I'm back, yeah / Servin' that s**t like crack, yeah / We get high, get fat, yeah / Lil' Hitech in the back," Osamason raps on 'Lil O The Impaler'.

Slime U Out

(Production Credits: Gyro and Rok)

Track 2 on 'GRAILS' (Image via Spotify)

Osamason's Slime U Out is a record that previously gained popularity online, after being uploaded to TikTok back in December 2024. The record started trending on the social media platform as a "meme audio" before being released as part of the Grails EP.

Together with producers Gyro and Rok, the SoundCloud rapper explores his affiliations and relationships. At various points during the record's runtime, Osamason alludes to violence, as seen on Slime U Out's hook:

"Oh yeah, let's do it, yeah, let's do it, I'm gon' do it to 'em (Oh yeah), oh yeah / I'ma set the mood, set the mood for 'em (Let's go), uh-huh (Let's get it) / I ain't even in the mood, in the mood for 'em, let's get it (Boop-boop-boop) / I'm in the A, go vroom, then go snooze, boy, yeah (Yeah) / Wanna go racks for rack? But, you gon' losе, boy, uh (Yeah, yeah)"

Horses

(Production Credits: Marrgielaa)

Track 3 on 'GRAILS' (Image via Spotify)

The final record included on Osamason's Grails is a record titled Horses, which was reportedly previewed by the rapper earlier in the year before being uploaded to SoundCloud.

The track heavily explores themes of substance abuse, wealth, luxury, and gang affiliations. Interestingly, the rapper also shouts out the 2010 action-adventure game Red Dead Redemption, when referring to the song's title, as seen on lines like:

"Huh, I just brought the bands in (Boop, boop, bee), I just got new bands in (Bee) / I'm gon' f**k her friends then 'cause they all fans, yeah / Off them beans, yeah, yeah, this not new, I've been dead (Yeah, yeah) / I'm not playin' Red Dead, got my horse in the shed (Uh, uh) / We got fiends, yeah, yeah, askin' too much questions, fed (Yeah, yeah) / I got CELINE, yeah, yeah, when that M5 take off, jet (CELINE, bee)"

The new EP comes a few months after Osamason's exclusive cover story with Rolling Stone's Jeff Ihaza, where the duo explored the release of his third commercial mixtape Jump Out.

They also explored his rise to fame when revisiting Osama's early days making music during the pandemic in 2020.

