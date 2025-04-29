Russ drops new song ‘PENT UP IN A PENTHOUSE’ alongside official music video: A Review

As Russ gears up for the release of his upcoming W!LD project, the rapper has dropped another single as part of the official album rollout titled Pent Up In A Penthouse. The new single was distributed to all major streaming platforms on Friday (April 25, 2025) via DIEMON Records, officially following up on April 7, which dropped earlier this month.

The rapper also dropped an official music video for Pent Up In A Penthouse on his official YouTube channel, featuring a heavily bruised Russ performing against a blue backdrop.

As part of his W!LD album rollout, which is reportedly scheduled to drop this summer, he also announced a supporting North American tour. Russ' "16-date Into The W!LD Tour" will kick off on July 8, 2025, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Colorado.

The complete list of dates and venues for the upcoming Into The W!LD Tour has been provided below:

July 8, 2025 - Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 10, 2025 - Tinley Park, Illinois @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 12, 2025 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

July 17, 2025 - Wantagh, New York @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 18, 2025 - Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center

July 22, 2025 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25, 2025 - Tampa, Florida @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26, 2025 - Atlanta, Georgia @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 29, 2025 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 30, 2025 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 2, 2025 - Las Vegas, Nevada @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 3, 2025 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 5, 2025 - Inglewood, California @ Intuit Dome

August 6, 2025 - Concord, California @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

August 8, 2025 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 10, 2025 - Auburn, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre

Bar-for-Bar: Breaking down Russ' new single 'Pent Up In A Penthouse'

The DIEMON rapper teams up with producers Jake Jepson, Kiri Gerbs, and Trustmelucien for the production of his latest single, Pent Up In A Penthouse. The composition is highly atmospheric, fueled by a light piano sample and bouncy drum progressions.

In the record's official music video, Russ performs the song with his face covered in grisly injuries. As the visuals progress, his injuries slowly disappear, one by one, ending with the rapper looking completely unharmed.

Notable themes explored on Pent Up In A Penthouse have been listed below:

Paranoia

Self Isolation

Loneliness

Anxiety

Success

Wealth

Luxury

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Chorus)

"Yeah, scared of success once my prefrontal cortex developed (Sh*t) / Perfectly good opportunities feel like a setup (Man) / That sh*t be hobblin’ me, how can I get a leg-up (Uh) / Out in Tribeca, book me the penthouse 'cause all of this pressure is pent up"

Russ kicks off Pent Up In A Penthouse by introducing listeners to the record's hook, where he appears to explore the meaning behind this song's title.

He explains that the pressure of success has led to an increase in his paranoia, seemingly trapping him in an environment many would find comfortable and call luxurious.

(Verse 1)

"I can't get sucked up in your emotional vortex (Yeah, wow) / On the front lines of my fears, I’m a war vet / Weathering the storms, I don't even wear Gore-Tex / I ain't understand the game, ESPN Deportes (Wait)"

Listeners then jump straight into his verse, where he highlights a constant emotional battle with himself, claiming to be a war veteran for being on the front lines battling his inner demons for several years.

With an enticing rhyme scheme, the rapper also references the popular water-resistant fabric company Gore-Tex and ESPN's multinational Spanish broadcast "ESPN Deportes," during his verse.

"Now I understand it a lil' (Yeah) / You be tryna rock the boat while I'm landin' at Schipol / Typical, I just need to juggle it better / We got the same 24, I'm just hustlin' better"

He goes on to explain why he believes his success has been earned, while comparing it to those around him, suggesting he uses the "same 24 hours" better than his competitors.

"I’m tryna pop out (Yeah) / The first step is makin’ sure you pu**ies get stomped out / Sometimes you call the right play, but you run the wrong route / I learned from it though, that's what it’s all 'bout / Youthful tomfoolery, now the suits Tom Browne (Come on)"

The rapper proceeds to highlight his intention to remain one of the best artists of this generation, seemingly threatening to "stomp out" his competition.

Russ uses this bar to speak about his struggles of coming up in the rap game, explaining how sometimes plans don't always work out as intended. The rapper continues by citing those moments as important learning points for him and his career.

"I jot down how I'm feelin' then I give it to y’all / I made hits while I was hittin' the wall / I kept pushin', couldn't find my way, I kept lookin' / That's what makes the money sweet, so sweet, bread puddin"

To end his first verse, Russ explains his writing process, citing how he "jots down" his feelings to make hits for his fans.

The rapper does appear troubled by this process as it seemingly leads to him constantly battling his emotions, but he highlights this as a reason for finding pride in his success.

Listeners are then reintroduced to Pent Up In A Penthouse's hook before the second verse is delivered.

(Verse 2)

"I can't obsess over the pressure, I press forward (Yeah) / From the ashes, my jacket smells like a cigarette smoker / I'm dead sober, that's when I feel alive the most (Come on) / Lyrics tatted on people like they were Bible quotes"

Russ introduces his second verse, speaking on similar themes of "suffering from success," citing how he ignores his struggles and keeps pressing forward.

The rapper highlights how he's been sober lately and feels more alive, flexing his growing fan base. He also suggests fans are tattooing his lyrics on their body, seemingly comparing them to religious fanatics.

"Windin' roads got me woozy (Yeah), I need some coochie (Yeah) / I sell self-help books, the Maybach is roomy / I lose sleep from illuminiatin' and fear-mongerin' / 'Bout all the cheers stoppin', now my tears are just waterin"

He spends the next bar explaining how he "loses sleep" trying to illuminate and educate his audience.

The rapper also drops lines referencing him being an acclaimed author. On November 12, 2019, he published his Wall Street Journal bestselling self-help book It's All In Your Head.

"The roots of new love, pursuit of re-entry (Come on) / I need some time with myself, I just met me (Yeah) / I was just hoppin' right here off in Hembry (Yeah) / Ballin' in London, the show is at Wembley (Come on)"

The rapper speaks on themes of self-isolation, growth, and maturity, suggesting he's making attempts to gain a deeper connection with his spirit, claiming to have just "met himself."

He also speaks on his interest in traveling, recounting his experiences performing in London.

"I'm doin' me and I don't care who gets me / I don't need some baddies to tell me I'm sexy (Yeah) / I don't need heroes to call and befriend me (Fu*k) / I'm on some fu*k everybody except me"

Russ ends his verse highlighting why he doesn't care about the multiple women in his life or the people who try to "befriend" him. After a short bridge, the chorus returns for a final run before Pent Up In A Penthouse closes out.

Russ' upcoming album - W!LD, will mark the rapper's sixth studio album. The project was officially announced in February via X. The LP will act as a follow-up to 2023's Santiago, which peaked at No.12 on the Billboard 200.

The full album rollout began almost a month later with the release of his first lead single Movin, which dropped on March 28, 2025. Following the release of Pent Up In A Penthouse, the rapper has now revealed three singles from his project, including the record titled April 7.

