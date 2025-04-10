⁠“is this what we call hip hop nowadays” — Internet reacts to Playboi Carti’s visualizer for single ‘Fine Sh*t’

Playboi Carti fans received a new piece of work from his recently released chart-topping third studio album MUSIC. On April 9, 2025, the Atlanta native released an official visualizer for the record titled Fine Sh*t.

The music video, directed by Azriel and Paperwork, features Carti throwing a party on a yacht in Miami wearing Chrome Hearts boots and jorts, rapping:

"Hey, my b***h so bad, she can't even go outside / My b***h so bad, she can't even post online, huh / Don't say you ride for me, lil' b***h, just ride, huh, huh / Don't say you'll die for me, lil' b***h, just die."

The record was produced by F1lthy, Keanu Beats, Ojivolta, 99Hurts, and BBYKOBE, featuring a blend of R&B and trap compositions. Carti's Fine Sh*t debuted at No.33 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and peaked at No.16 on the publication's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

With the video garnering over a million views since its upload, multiple hip-hop media outlets were resharing Playboi Carti's visualizer for Fine Sh*t. Leading up to its release, NFR Podcast uploaded a teaser of the video, generating significant buzz online.

One individual alleged that Carti "robbed his fans" when sharing their opinion on MUSIC, seemingly addressing the state of current-day hip-hop.

A few netizens criticized the rapper and his latest upload under the NFR Podcast's post.

"Is the video AI too?" a user questioned.

"His vids are so lazy man," added another user.

"We good this sh*t was trash," said a netizen.

More reactions followed, and several also fans shared their praise for Carti's visualizer for Fine Sh*t, under a post by a user named "Lidestywurld."

"Dat music video hard as hell, my favorite song on the album too," a user shared.

"Clearly inaccurate music video as these b***hes are "bad" but they’re also outside," another user said, referencing Carti's lyrics.

"Album already has more videos than Whole Lotta Red era. Overly belting," added another.

Playboi Carti expected to return to No.1 on Billboard 200 following increase in 'MUSIC' sales

Playboi Carti's MUSIC is currently at No.2 on Billboard 200, behind Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine, which holds the No.1 spot on the publication's album chart.

Carti's MUSIC held two weeks at No.1 before Ariana returned to the top of Billboard 200 for a third week following the release of her Eternal Sunshine - Deluxe album.

Playboi Carti's MUSIC was one of the biggest hip-hop album debuts of the year and marked a massive streaming milestone with the project debuting with 384 million on-demand official streams.

Expand Tweet

The rapper's third studio album featured a total of 30 full-length records with guest features from Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, and more. Interestingly, all 30 records broke into Billboard's Hot 100 following the LP's release on March 14, 2025.

With the NFR Podcast claiming Playboi Carti will likely return to No.1 on Billboard 200, after reportedly selling "62,000 units," many fans have been seen sharing their anticipation for a new album titled Baby Boi.

Recently, DJ Swamp Izzo sat down for an exclusive interview with Billboard magazine, where he spoke about his work with Playboi Carti and built up anticipation around Baby Boi, claiming the LP was "ready."

“New music. He got over 50, 60 songs done. Completed to his liking? I couldn’t say. But they’re done. If I was still in that mixtape era, we’d have Baby Boi one through nine. Fifteen years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn’t even sleep until we put it out before everybody,” DJ Swamp Izzo stated.

Following the release of Playboi Carti's MUSIC, his frequent collaborator and peer, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, called out the Atlanta rapper for supposedly "leaving him off the project."

