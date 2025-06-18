“Coming to do what nicki couldn't, SAVE FEMALE RAP”- Netizens react as Cardi B confirms release date for alleged Offset diss track ‘Outside’

Cardi B is set to drop a new single, Outside, on Friday, June 20. The song is allegedly a diss track against her ex, Offset.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, is reportedly set to release her sophomore album this year. She had released two singles, Like What (Freestyle), and Enough (Miami), in February and March 2024, respectively.

The artist shared an announcement on her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 17. Fans online have reacted to the news, as one X user wrote:

"She's coming to do what nicki couldn't, SAVE FEMALE RAP"

"I speak for everyone when I say we will be streaming," another wrote.

"coming to end ALL U RAP ROACHES," another commented.

Some netizens, however, aren't too excited about it, as one wrote:

"we literally don’t want it"

"perched asf. her ENTIRE career is riding on this. literally her last chance of finding success and not turning into a full time instagram influencer. can’t wait to see if she f**ks this up…," another commented.

"my prediction: debut on us spotify (maybe global). top 20 debut on the BBHOT100. 1M+ debut on spotify. not tankery for a change," another user predicted.

Many fans are also expecting this single to finally accelerate the process of the release of Cardi B's sophomore album.

Cardi B on her divorce from Offset and her single, Outside

Cardi B's Gala After Party With Revolve And FWRD At Silencio NY (Image Source: Getty)

Cardi B and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, got into a relationship in 2017 and reportedly married that year as well. They share three kids: Kulture Kiari Cephus (6), Wave Set Cephus (3), and Blossom (born in September 2024).

As per Billboard, Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset in 2020, but they got back together. The former then filed for divorce again in the summer of 2024. In a TikTok live stream last weekend, Cardi spoke about her ongoing divorce with the rapper, and said (via Hot New Hip Hop):

“Is the divorce stressing me out? Yeah, maybe. But all the good things that’s going on right now in my life make me forget all about that. I got so many good things. I’m having such a good time. I’m having so much fun.”

“My kids are gorgeous. They’re smart. They’re beautiful. I’m rich as f*ck. My love life is cool right now. I got very good friends. I could buy whatever the f*ck I want to buy,” she continued. “The only bad karma right now is that I’m fat.”

During the live stream, the artist also spoke about her upcoming single, Outside, expressing a dilemma, and said:

"One of my snippets was leaked. I don't even care much for the song, but like everybody loves it. And that's actually one of the things that my label wants, they want me to drop the song because they love the reaction [to] it. I might drop it, I might not. I don't know."

Cardi then announced on Tuesday that she is dropping the single on Friday.

