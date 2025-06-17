Cardi B's comment goes viral as Stefon Diggs gets real about balancing work and family

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B hard-launched their relationship late last month after being spotted out and about for a few weeks prior. The New England Patriots wide receiver has split his offseason downtime between training for the upcoming season and making appearances with the rapper.
On Monday evening, Diggs shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram documenting his life as of late. There were photos of the wide receiver with Cardi B, a quote from Deion Sanders and a wedding he attended. His caption then referenced a work/life balance.
"Trying find a balance between family and work but it seems like work is taking precedence over everything else," Diggs captioned the post.
Cardi B commented on the post, and her words have gained over 13,000 likes. The rapper noted that her favorite moment of the Instagram carousel was the clip of the newlywed couple dancing at their reception. Fans appeared to like Cardi B's sentimental comment.
"it's the newlyweds dancing bachata for me DO," Cardi B wrote.
Diggs' post comes just days after he attended his first minicamp with the New England Patriots. Diggs was a limited participant in scrimmages as he continues to rehabilitate his knee after tearing his ACL last season.
Stefon Diggs manifested future relationship with Cardi B
A video of Stefon Diggs referencing Cardi B while playing for the Buffalo Bills has resurfaced and circulated on social media since the couple made their relationship public.
When asked about a "not suitable for work" term, Diggs told the reporter to ask Cardi B its true meaning. The wide receiver smirked towards the camera, which now has fans believing he had his eye on the rapper for several years.
On June 7, Cardi B attended Diggs' annual youth camp, which he holds each offseason on the campus of his alma mater, the University of Maryland.
