“Sza added OLD songs to her Deluxe & yall ate it up” — Netizens divided as Cardi B announces new album Am I The Drama set to release in September

Rapper Cardi B announced that her new album, Am I the Drama? will be released on September 19, 2025. The album is coming out seven years after her debut album, Invasion of Your Privacy, in 2018, which also won a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Cardi B took to social media on June 23, 2025, to announce the release date of her new album, which will feature 23 songs, including her 2025 single Outside. The album will also include WAP, the 2020 hit song featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and Up, Cardi B's 2021 track.

The news was reuploaded on X by @PopBase, and the tweet went viral, gaining nearly 80,000 likes at the time of writing this article. It garnered a mixed reaction from netizens, with some being fine with the addition of old releases, while others seemed displeased.

One user (@iRunNYC317) pointed out that SZA also added her old songs to the deluxe edition of her SOS album, titled Lana. The user noted that fans "ate it up" when SZA added older songs, seemingly questioning why fans weren't happy with Cardi doing the same.

"Sza added OLD songs to her Deluxe & yall ate it up," they wrote.

Some netizens supported Cardi B's decision to include her old releases on her sophomore album, saying it's a "smart" move since it would increase the album's streams. Users noted that netizens had no problem when Chappell Roan added her 2020 song, Pink Pony Club to her 2023 debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

"Whats wrong with putting songs a few years prior to the album?? chappell did it with ppc and theres no problem with that?" A netizen wrote.

"Idc, she's smart to include those songs. Free 3 BILLION streams upon release! Should've thrown in Money & Press while she was at it, idk," another netizen added.

Before y'all start getting brave in the replies calling her "desperate," you'd find an excuse if your fave did it too, and truthfully, who cares? A hit is a hit," another X user wrote.

Some netizens were seemingly displeased with the rapper adding WAP and Up to her 2025 album.

"No shade at all, I do not care for stan culture, but why put old hits on a new album? Idk I would want more ears listening to the new sh*t instead of bumping the old sh*t again. It's been a couple years too. I'm guessing it's just to get more people to buy it since it's popular??" A netizen wrote.

"WAP being on here is like submitting a group project you did 5 years ago and still expecting an A," another X user added.

"Putting pandemic quarantine music on an album releasing in 2025 is…. a choice…" another user wrote.

Cardi B performed her latest single, Outside, at the Cannes Lions 2025

Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions 2025 with performances from Cardi B, Lola Young, and Mark Ronson - (Image via Getty)

Cardi B performed her single, Outside, at the Cannes Lions 2025 on June 18, 2025. Lola Young and producer and DJ Mark Ronson also performed on the same day.

According to Bossip's June 21, 2025, report, Cardi stated that she was "very angry" when she made the song. Although it is unclear to whom the song refers, it is reportedly about Cardi B's estranged husband, Offset, according to the media outlet.

"I made this song a few months ago when I was very, very angry. I had to change some bars because I was angry, honey," the rapper stated.

Cardi B teased her upcoming album on an Instagram post on June 23, 2025. In the uploaded clip, she held crows and stated that she was ready with her album after seven years of "love, light, and loss."

She also said that she gave "them grace" for seven years before adding that she was now going to "give them hell." The rapper also said that she learned power was "not giving, it's taking," adding that she was "shedding feathers and no more tears."

"Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, light and loss. I'm not back, I'm beyond. I'm not your villain, I'm your karma. The time is here. The time is now," Cardi B said in the clip.

Am I the Drama? will be released on streaming platforms on September 19, 2025.

