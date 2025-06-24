"The only way cardi could get a hit” — Netizens react to SZA teasing a feature on Cardi B’s upcoming album

On Monday, June 23, Cardi B announced her sophomore album, AM I The Drama?, in an Instagram post. The WAP rapper shared in her caption that the album would be released three months later, on September 19, 2025. Among those who commented on Cardi's post was SZA, who wrote: "Lemme send this verse chile," hinting at a possible feature in the upcoming album.

A screenshot of SZA's comment under Cardi's post was later shared by @PopBase on X, and it has since gone viral, garnering over 365K views and 11K likes. Netizens are reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

lani ౨ৎ | SAW THE WEEKND @needlessab LINK the only way cardi could get a hit

Some netizens appeared excited about another Cardi-SZA collaboration after the duo worked together on I DO in Cardi's debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

"lmfao so the album ain’t officially done" - commented an X user.

"OH MY GOD YESSSS!!! They are going to DEVOUR! I Do is literally my fav song on IOP too!!" - wrote another one.

"CAMP COME TOGETHER A WAR IS INEVITABLY COMING" - added a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others called Cardi B's upcoming album the album of the year.

"Album of the year incoming" - posted a netizen.

"the album just got 10x better and it hasn’t even dropped yet" - remarked an X user.

"Collab of the century incoming" - one commented.

In the cover art of her new album, Cardi is wearing a striking red bodysuit with a long, cape-like collar and matching huge red heels, on which a raven is perched. Her background is filled with numerous flying ravens.

Cardi B revealed the name of her third daughter in an Instagram post

The announcement of Cardi B's sophomore album isn't the only revelation the rapper has shared this month. Last week (on June 17), the Bongos rapper posted the first photo of her nine-month-old daughter on Instagram, also revealing her name in the caption, writing:

"Is it you Miss Blossom Belles"

Besides the first picture in the post showing Blossom laughing in a small pink bodysuit and a brown, floral-printed Louis Vuitton scarf, the carousel also included photos of Cardi B's other children — Kulture and Wave — with matching LV purses and headbands. In one of them, Cardi posed by the pool with a matching umbrella.

Cardi B gave birth to her daughter, Blossom, last year (on September 7, 2024), nearly a month after she announced she had filed for divorce from Offset. Following their divorce proceedings, Cardi has sole custody of all three children the former couple shares.

Last week, Cardi B released her first single of 2025, titled Outside, which appears to throw shade at her estranged husband, Offset. The song, from her upcoming album, topped Apple Music over the weekend.

Celebrating this major milestone on her Instagram story on Sunday, Cardi also apologized to Atlantic Records for being "mean" to them when they rushed the song's release.

