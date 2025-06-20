"Favorite player from your favorite team, he in my DM" — Cardi B seemingly disses Offset and references Stefon Diggs in her new song "Outside"

Ahead of the release of her untitled album, Cardi B dropped her latest single Outside on June 20, 2025. Cardi took to Instagram on June 17, 2025, to announce her plans for dropping the single with a post that read "We OUTSIDE this Friday", along with which she shared the single's cover art as well.

The rapper's latest single features lyrics that seemingly disses her ex-partner, Offset, and also refer to her current beau, Stefon Diggs. In the first verse, Cardi raps,

“Do you how you do me, bet you we won’t speak again / Favorite player from your favorite team, he in my DM,”

In another verse, she raps,

"I’m so small and tiny, he so big and tall / Might let him dunk this p*ssy like he dunk the ball.”

The verse seemingly talks about NFL player Stefon Diggs and refers to his profession. On the other hand, Cardi reportedly dissed Offset on the track with lyrics like,

“Good-for-nothing, low-down dirty dogs, I’m convinced / Next time you see your mama, tell her how she raised a b*tch, I been cuffed up too long, let me remind ni**as.”

Cardi B says she was going to end up killing Offset with her "own bare hands"

Cardi B and Offset announced their separation in July 2024, after which the two engaged in multiple public spats, expressing discontent with each other. In an instance of the same, Cardi expressed her anger toward Offset during an X Spaces session on May 30, 2025.

Cardi's reaction followed a statement by Offset's spokesperson to The Breakfast Club claiming that the Up rapper was asking for "everything" in their divorce.

“I don’t think people understand how tired I was … I was mentally drained. Couldn’t eat—I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind. I gave [him] chances after chances.” she said.

Cardi B continued,

“If I was still there, I was gonna end up going to jail. Cause I was gonna end up killing him, seriously, with my own bare hands. It was just getting too much."

The rapper said that she didn't believe it was Offset's team but her ex-partner himself who made a comment on spousal support to The Breakfast Club. Expressing her frustration at Offset, Cardi said that she wanted her former husband to die and think of her when he passed away.

Moreover, during an X Spaces session in March 2025, Cardi B claimed that Offset was upset that she sent his girlfriend proof of her ex-partner begging her and saying he was going to take his life, adding that he threatened her life too.

At the time, Cardi hadn't made her relationship with Stefon Diggs official. However, she mentioned that Offset was harassing her boyfriend by sending him videos of their physical encounters. The rapper claimed that Offset used to FaceTime her, the man she was dating, as well as her friends.

In other news, fans await Cardi's sophomore album, which the rapper has announced will drop in 2025. While Cardi B hasn't revealed the name of the album or any other details, the rapper has teased "really good" features on her upcoming project.

