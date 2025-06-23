"She thinks she’s Rihanna" — Internet reacts as Cardi B says "7 years and the time has come" as she prepares to announce her album

Cardi B recently teased her fans with exciting news regarding her highly anticipated upcoming album. On June 22, 2025, the Bodak Yellow rapper took to Instagram to upload a teaser, featuring her in a black outfit and short hair, holding a raven in some clips.

In the voiceover, Cardi B revealed that she had an "announcement to make" on June 23, saying:

"Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life and loss. Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell. I learned that power's not given, it's taken. I'm shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your karma. The time is here, the time is now. I got an announcement to make.”

Cardi B's new teaser was met with varied responses from netizens on X. One user trolled her for her narration, comparing her to Rihanna.

"“7 years and the time has come” she thinks she’s Rihanna."

Many netizens agreed with this sentiment, dubbing the teaser "cringe."

"All this for it to debut at #187 on BB200," one person tweeted.

"It’s been 7 years girl. let it go," another person added.

"The way this was cringe," someone else commented.

"She thinks she Rihanna making a comeback with this reputation type launch…," another user said.

However, Cardi B fans praised the rapper for the comeback, anticipating that the new album would "shake the whole industry."

"Ouuu I love that! I’m not your villain IM YOUR KARMA," one person posted.

"SO CVNTYYYYY OMGGGG !!!! YAS CARDI," another person added.

"The wait was worth every second this is about to shake the whole industry," someone else commented.

"7 years of waiting and she’s about to save the music industry again," another fan wrote.

Cardi B dropped a new single ahead of her album

On June 20, Cardi B unveiled her new single, Outside, marking her first musical offering in 2025. The rapper teased the track on her social media a few days ahead of its release, writing in the caption, "We OUTSIDE this Friday."

According to Billboard, the track seemingly touches on the end of her marriage with her estranged husband, Offset, and her current relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs, with Cardi B rapping:

"On the pop-out, ’cause it’s hot out / You was playin’ games, now you on timeout / Where the fine n***as? I’m tryna find n***as / I been cuffed up too long, let me remind n***as."

It is unclear whether the new song will serve as the lead single for her upcoming sophomore album. Cardi B has been teasing the anticipated project for months, which is expected to follow her Grammy-winning album, Invasion of Privacy, released in 2018.

The rapper has been keeping her fans updated about the album's progress through social media. In an Instagram Live session in May 2025, Cardi claimed the album was delayed due to the features, saying:

“I really need these f**king features. And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like, come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this s**t myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album."

In other news, Cardi B was spotted at Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter Tour" show at the Stade de France in Paris on June 22, 2025. According to Vogue, the rapper adorned a calf hair coat and matching bodysuit, pairing the outfit with matching boots, turquoise jewelry, and a cowboy hat.

