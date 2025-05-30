Cardi B says if the New York Knicks don't win "I am not dropping my album this year" 

Cardi B jokingly claimed that she would not release her upcoming album if the New York Knicks did not win. Her comment came on the same night the NBA team played against the Indiana Pacers and won 111-94.

On May 29, 2025, Cardi B took to X Spaces for a brief conversation with her fans, jokingly claiming amid laughter that she would not release her highly anticipated sophomore album if the Knicks lost the game.

It is unclear whether she was referring to the game held that night or the upcoming New York Knicks versus the Indiana Pacers game on June 1, 2025.

"If the Knicks don't win, I'm not dropping my album this year... if they win, the same day I will announce my album. I don't give a f*ck. I'm really happy right now, I'm really happy right now," the rapper said.

The New York rapper is an ardent fan of her hometown basketball team, and even debuted her new romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs during the New York Knicks versus Boston Celtics game on May 12. She was previously married to former Migos rapper Offset, and the couple share three children.

Cardi B fans create a petition for her second album

On May 28, 2025, Cardi B's fans created a Change.org petition to urge the Bodak Yellow rapper to release the sophomore album she has been teasing for years now. The petition, which read "Urge Cardi B to Release Her Sophomore Album," has received over 620 signatures as of this article's writing.

The rapper, who caught wind of the petition on social media, tweeted about "upping" her security, writing:

"I’m seriously scared of yall….and I’m upping my security."

Cardi B has been constantly updating fans about the progress of her untitled album, revealing the number of tracks and the added features. In an X post in January 2025, the rapper claimed the album will have at least 20 tracks, adding that she would not take so long if the project had only 15 or fewer tracks.

During an X Spaces conversation in March 2025, she hyped up her fans about the new features in the upcoming project, saying, "The features on my album are really good."

"I feel like it's gonna really, really surprise y'all. And it's such a vibe. I could tell you this – I'm 100 percent confident with this album. I just don't think what I got is out there," she continued.

However, during an Instagram Live session just weeks after, Cardi B confessed that the features were giving her trouble and delaying her project. She told fans that she was doing her best not to pressure the featured artists, however, she "really need[ed] these f**ing features."

“I really need these f**ing features. And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now!... Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this s**t myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album," she said.

According to Billboard, Cardi B also told her fans that her team thought her new album had "no skips" during the same Instagram Live session, adding that the project "is for the books."

Cardi B has not revealed the name or release date for her new album at the time of this writing. This will be her first album since her 2018 debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, which took home the Grammy for Best Rap Album.

